



BEML is developing a 1500hp Bharat Engine intended for India’s new generation main battle tank (NGMBT), MBT MK-1A, and the future ready combat vehicle (FRCV) programs under the Indian Army.





The project sits within a framework of collaboration with key Indian defence research and development agencies, including CVRDE, ARAI, and ICAT, which collectively contribute to design validation, testing, and futurity assessments for the new propulsion system.





The engine’s core is a 12-cylinder, 4-stroke, 25-litre V-90 configuration, delivering robust performance characteristics aligned with modern battlefield requirements. Twin turbocharging and common rail direct injection are incorporated to optimise power output, fuel efficiency, and throttle response across a wide operating envelope, including start-up and load acceptance under harsh conditions.





The engine features a dual engine starting system designed to provide redundancy and maintain mission readiness in demanding environments. This redundancy is critical for combat platforms that must remain operational in hostile or austere settings where single-point failures could be catastrophic.





A forced lubrication system, complemented by a multistage oil pump, ensures consistent lubrication across high-load scenarios, reducing wear and extending component life in extreme temperatures and high-altitude operations. The self-cleaned air filtration system further enhances reliability by maintaining clean intake air despite dust-rich conditions common in battlefield theatres and arid environments.





Operational performance targets position the engine at 1500hp per unit, rated at 2600 rpm. The torque characteristics and transient response of such a powerplant are central to the mobility and survivability needs of modern main battle tanks and future combat platforms, where rapid acceleration, sustained speed, and hill-climbing capability can make a decisive difference in combat scenarios.





The design also accounts for ease of maintenance and field serviceability, recognising the importance of reduced downtime in prolonged deployments, with components and systems configured to support swift diagnostic checks and straightforward repairs by trained crews.





Temperature resilience is a major design consideration, with an operating temperature range specified from -40°C to +55°C. This broad spectrum ensures dependable performance in cold high-altitude conditions as well as hot, arid climates typical of many theatre regions.





The engine’s altitude endurance is listed at up to 5500 metres with derating, and up to 1000 metres altitude without derating. In practice, this means the engine can operate for extended durations at significant altitudes where air density decreases, albeit with power reductions above certain thresholds to maintain reliability and engine protection.





The derating strategy is a common approach for high-altitude operation, balancing performance with longevity and stability under strenuous atmospheric conditions.





Te NGMBT, MBT MK-1A, and FRCV programs, the Bharat Engine is envisioned as a cornerstone propulsion solution capable of delivering the requisite power-to-weight ratio while maintaining fuel efficiency and reliability under sustained combat load.





The inclusion of dual starting capability, advanced lubrication, and robust filtration systems reflects an integrated approach to vehicle survivability, maintenance practicality, and long-term lifecycle costs.





Adoption of the engine is anticipated to influence platform design choices related to weight distribution, cooling requirements, and transmission compatibility, since integration challenges often hinge on harmonising engine outputs with drivetrain architectures and electrical power management systems.





Looking ahead, the project’s success will hinge on validated performance across laboratory tests, track evaluations, and field trials under representative combat conditions.





Endurance testing at varying ascendancies, temperatures, and dust exposure levels will be critical to confirming reliability margins and identifying any required design refinements.





Continued collaboration among CVRDE, ARAI, and ICAT will play a pivotal role in aligning the Bharat engine’s development trajectory with the Army’s evolving operational concepts, particularly those emphasising rapid deployment, high-meleability armour platforms, and future networked warfare capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







