



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has praised the newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, for his pivotal role in securing the framework of the India-US interim trade agreement.





In an interview with ANI on 8 February 2026, Goyal described Gor as a "dear friend" and a steadfast well-wisher of the bilateral relationship, crediting him with facilitating the finalisation and announcement of the deal.





Goyal emphasised that he had no reservations in acknowledging Gor's contributions, stating that the ambassador played a "very important role" in concluding the negotiations. This recognition underscores the personal diplomacy that bolstered the process.





The minister also highlighted the sustained engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Their regular dialogues on bilateral and geopolitical matters provided crucial guidance to the negotiating teams, fostering a "spirit of friendship" that aimed for a fair and equitable outcome.





Goyal noted the profound strategic interests binding India and the US, extending far beyond trade. The partnership includes robust defence ties, membership in two Quads, and shared priorities in critical minerals and technology collaboration. He described the agreement as a means to translate these long-term goals into tangible results, benefiting both nations' strengths.





Announced last week, the interim agreement framework reaffirms commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), launched by Modi and Trump on 13 February 2025. It promises reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade measures.





Under the deal, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods, alongside a broad array of American agricultural and food products. These include dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, spirits, and more.





In reciprocity, the US will apply an 18 per cent tariff on select Indian exports such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal goods, and certain machinery. Following successful implementation, the US plans to lift tariffs on Indian generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.





Additionally, the US will remove tariffs on specific Indian aircraft and parts previously imposed over national security concerns. India has committed to procuring $500 billion worth of US energy products, aircraft and parts, precious metals, technology goods, and coking coal over the next five years.





This agreement signals a strengthening of economic ties, poised to enhance opportunities in defence, aerospace, and strategic sectors vital to India's interests.





Based On ANI Report







