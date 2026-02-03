



A fierce encounter has erupted between security forces and terrorists in the remote Jaffer forest of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir.





The gunfight broke out on Tuesday during a joint search operation by police and Army personnel in the Ramnagar area. Officials confirmed that the exchange of fire remains ongoing, with no casualties reported on either side as of the latest updates.





The operation commenced early on Monday, prompted by credible intelligence about the movement of two to three suspected terrorists. These terrorists are believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, known for its history of cross-border incursions and attacks in the region. The vast, hilly forest terrain provides ideal cover for such groups, complicating efforts by security forces.





Udhampur, part of the Jammu division, has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities in recent months, shifting focus from the more urbanised Kashmir Valley. This encounter follows a pattern of intensified operations against infiltrators exploiting forested routes along the Line of Control. Security sources indicate that JeM operatives have been attempting to regroup amid heightened vigilance post the revocation of Article 370.





The search was launched meticulously, with cordon-and-search tactics deployed to flush out the suspects. Ground teams, supported by drones and possibly canine units, are navigating the dense foliage. Intermittent bursts of gunfire suggest the terrorists are pinned down but resisting fiercely, employing automatic weapons.





No official statements on reinforcements have been issued, though additional Army units from nearby garrisons are likely en route. The Indian Air Force maintains readiness for helicopter support if evacuation or aerial insertion becomes necessary. Local residents in Ramnagar have been advised to remain indoors, with schools and markets shut as a precaution.





This incident underscores the persistent threat posed by externally sponsored terrorism in Jammu province. JeM, designated a global terrorist entity, has claimed responsibility for past strikes like the 2019 Pulwama attack. Indian forces have neutralised over 20 terrorists in similar operations across J&K since January 2026, reflecting a robust counter-insurgency posture.





As the standoff continues into the evening, updates from the scene are awaited. The outcome could yield significant intelligence on JeM networks, potentially disrupting larger plots. Security analysts view such forest-based encounters as critical to pre-empting urban assaults during the ongoing winter lull.





Based On PTI Report







