



The Kremlin has dismissed claims that India has agreed to cease purchasing Russian oil, following assertions made by US President Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that no official communication from New Delhi has reached Moscow on this issue, reported The Moscow Times.





Peskov underscored Russia's commitment to its longstanding ties with India, stating, "We respect bilateral US-Indian relations. But we attach no less importance to the development of an advanced strategic partnership between Russia and India." He affirmed Moscow's intent to deepen these relations regardless of external pressures.





Trump's announcement came on Monday, where he unveiled what he described as a landmark India-US trade deal. He claimed that tariffs on Indian goods exported to the US would drop sharply from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. In return, India purportedly pledged to halt all purchases of Russian oil.





According to Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi consented to this shift, redirecting India's oil procurement towards the United States and possibly Venezuela. "He agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela," Trump remarked. He linked the move to broader geopolitical aims, suggesting it could contribute to ending the war in Ukraine.





India currently imports approximately 1.5 million barrels of Russian crude oil daily, constituting over one-third of its total crude imports, as per data from global trade tracker Kpler. This positions India as the world's second-largest buyer of Russian oil, a role it has embraced since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.





New Delhi has consistently defended these imports as vital for national energy security. With the vast majority of its oil demand met through imports, India prioritises affordable and stable supplies to fuel its economy. Russian crude, often available at discounted rates post-sanctions, has proven particularly attractive.





Historically, Russo-Indian relations centred on defence cooperation rather than energy. Russia has supplied the bulk of India's military hardware, including fighter jets, submarines, and missile systems. Oil imports from Russia were minimal until the Ukraine conflict disrupted global markets.





The post-invasion period marked a pivot. Western sanctions sidelined traditional buyers of Russian oil, allowing India to secure bargains. This arrangement bolstered India's energy reserves while providing Russia with crucial revenue to sustain its war efforts and economy.





As recently as December 2025, during a visit to New Delhi, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Moscow's readiness for "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India. He acknowledged US pressures but expressed confidence in the partnership's resilience.





Trump's latest overture echoes earlier attempts. In February 2025, after meeting Modi, he predicted India would ramp up purchases of American oil and natural gas. Yet those discussions yielded limited progress, and subsequent US tariffs on Indian exports—initially at 25 per cent—failed to sway New Delhi's stance.





The purported trade deal arrives amid escalating US efforts to isolate Russia economically. Trump's tariff reductions, if confirmed, would ease burdens on key Indian exports like pharmaceuticals, textiles, and electronics, which face stiff competition in the US market.





However, official silence from India raises questions about the deal's status. Neither the Indian Ministry of External Affairs nor the Petroleum Ministry has corroborated Trump's claims. Analysts speculate this could reflect diplomatic caution, multi-alignment in action, or ongoing negotiations.





India's oil strategy embodies its broader foreign policy of strategic autonomy. While deepening ties with the US through initiatives like the Quad and iCET, New Delhi maintains robust defence and energy links with Russia. This balancing act has intensified since the Ukraine war began.





For Russia, India represents a lifeline. Seaborne Russian oil exports to India have surged from negligible levels pre-2022 to record highs, helping Moscow circumvent G7 price caps. Losing this market would strain finances further, especially with global oil prices volatile.





US incentives for India include not just tariff relief but also access to advanced energy technologies and LNG supplies. American shale oil and gas could offer long-term alternatives, though at higher costs than discounted Russian crude.





Trump's comments tie the deal to Ukraine, implying reduced Russian revenues might hasten peace. Yet experts doubt a sudden halt in Indian imports would decisively impact the conflict, given Russia's diversified buyers like China.





India's refining capacity, much of it geared towards heavy Russian grades, complicates any swift switch. State-run refiners such as Indian Oil Corporation have invested heavily in processing Urals crude, making a pivot to lighter US varieties logistically challenging.





Domestic politics in India also factor in. With elections looming and inflation a key concern, cheap oil imports shield consumers from fuel price hikes. Abruptly cutting Russian supplies risks economic backlash.





The Kremlin's measured response signals no panic, banking on historical trust. Russo-Indian trade hit $65 billion in 2025, dominated by energy and arms, with both sides eyeing expansion in defence co-production and nuclear energy.





As details emerge, the episode highlights the intricate dance of great-power rivalry in Asia. India, leveraging its market heft, continues to navigate pressures from Washington and Moscow, prioritising sovereignty and pragmatism.





Verification from Indian sources remains pending. Until then, Trump's bold proclamation stands as a US-centric narrative, while Moscow and New Delhi affirm their enduring alliance.





