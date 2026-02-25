



The Indian Air Force faces mounting pressure to modernise its Su-30MKI fleet amid persistent squadron shortages and evolving regional threats. With the indigenous Super Sukhoi upgrade programme still awaiting Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) clearance, the service has initiated parallel talks with Russia for a comparable or larger upgrade package, reported New Indian Express.





This dual-track approach aims to sidestep execution delays and maintain 4.5-generation multirole superiority.





A Russian technical team recently visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Nashik facility, underscoring intensified bilateral collaboration. Nashik, HAL's primary hub for Su-30MKI production and maintenance, hosted discussions on upgrade feasibility, timelines, and integration specifics. This visit signals Moscow's commitment to expediting support, even as India prioritises self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The Super Sukhoi program, sanctioned via Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) in November 2023, targets 84 aircraft with indigenous upgrades led by HAL and DRDO. It promises integration of the advanced Virupaksha AESA radar—a Gallium Nitride (GaN)-enhanced derivative of the Uttam AESA—offering 1.5 to 1.7 times greater detection range than legacy systems. The radar's larger array and higher power aperture will enable superior beyond-visual-range engagements.





Complementing Virupaksha, the upgrade includes enhanced avionics, mission computers, and electronic warfare (EW) suites. Weaponry will feature BrahMos-ER supersonic cruise missiles for anti-ship and land-attack roles, Astra MK-1/MK-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAMs), and Rudram family anti-radiation missiles for suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD). These integrations position the Super Sukhoi as a potent platform against two-front contingencies involving China and Pakistan.





Yet, challenges persist. DRDO's internal funding has advanced prototypes, but full-scale development demands substantial CCS-approved capital—estimated at over ₹60,000 crore for the lot. Uttam AESA's ongoing certification delays for TEJAS MK-1A raise parallel concerns for Virupaksha. Post-clearance, HAL projects a seven-year timeline to first upgraded jets, with serial inductions from 2033-34, exacerbating the IAF's squadron crunch below the sanctioned 42-squadron mark.





Enter the Russian parallel track, eyed for 175+ remaining Su-30MKIs to bridge this gap. Sources indicate a focus on bolstering EW capabilities, including advanced jammers and radar-warning receivers akin to those in upgraded Russian Su-30SMs. Moscow has pitched the AL-41F1S turbofan engines—derived from Su-57 powerplants—to replace ageing AL-31FPs, promising 20-30% thrust gains, supercruise potential, and extended lifespan.





Negotiations, once concluded, will seek Defence Ministry AoN, mirroring the MiG-21 Bison model's hybrid Indian-Russian execution. This involves joint teams for upgrades at Nashik or Irkutsk facilities, blending Russian hardware with local assembly. The strategy echoes past successes like the Su-30MKI's 2009-2011 mid-life refit, ensuring rapid turnaround without sole reliance on indigenous timelines.





This move aligns with broader IAF procurement dynamics. As fifth-generation stealth fighters like Russia's Su-57 gain traction in Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) talks—potentially for 114 units—the Su-30MKI upgrades sustain interim 4.5-gen dominance. Su-57's stealth, sensor fusion, and internal weapons bays complement upgraded heavies, forming a high-low mix against PLA Air Force J-20s and JF-17s.





Deeper Russia ties counterbalance US-India defence pacts like iCET, amid S-400 sanctions risks. Russia's Nashik engagement leverages HAL's licence-built Su-30MKI expertise—272 aircraft strong, forming 60% of IAF fighters. It also mitigates supply-chain disruptions from Ukraine conflict, which stalled AL-31FP spares.





Critically, the parallel path addresses capability atrophy. Current Su-30MKIs, inducted since 2002, suffer radar obsolescence (N001VE bars) and EW gaps versus Chinese KLJ-7A AESAs. Upgrades ensure parity in Ladakh or Malabar sectors, where Su-30s log high sortie rates.





Fiscal prudence tempers ambitions. Super Sukhoi's per-aircraft cost hovers at ₹700-800 crore, factoring indigenous content mandates (over 60%). Russian bids may prove costlier sans tech-transfer but faster—potentially 3-4 years per batch. IAF brass advocate hybrid funding via Defence Acquisition Council, blending CCS capital with Make-II efficiencies.





DRDO's role evolves too. Beyond Virupaksha, Uttam Gallium Arsenide variants equip legacy Su-30s in the interim. Loitering munitions like ALS-50 and smart-droppable bombs further indigenise payloads, reducing Rosoboronexport dependence.





Long-term, this bifurcation risks fleet heterogeneity—Virupaksha vs Russian Zhuk-AM equivalents—but standardised interfaces (MIL-STD-1553B buses) mitigate logistics strain. IAF training syllabi at 30 SU bases adapt via simulators at Sulur.





As CCS deliberates, urgency mounts. With Mirage-2000s retiring and Rafale inductions capped at 36, Su-30MKIs anchor deterrence till AMCA (2035 IOC). Parallel upgrades avert a 'capability valley', preserving India's strategic posture.





