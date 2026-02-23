



New Delhi's negotiations for the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program under the Rafale banner face a familiar sticking point: restricted technology transfers.





According to lessentieldeleco.fr a French media web portal, France has made it clear that India will not gain access to the source code for the Rafale's core electronic systems and electronic warfare suite. This limitation echoes past deals and curtails India's autonomy in customising the jets.





Without source code, Indian engineers cannot independently integrate new sensors, weapons, or upgrades into the aircraft. Any modifications would require direct involvement from Paris and manufacturers like Dassault Aviation and Thales. This dependency could slow response times to emerging threats and inflate long-term costs.





The Indian government must seize this opportunity to demand concrete, enforceable commitments. Unlike the previous 36 Rafale deal, negotiators should insist on quantified targets for jobs created, local content percentages, and engineering knowledge transfers. Stricter monitoring mechanisms, perhaps through independent audits, would ensure compliance.





This MRFA procurement replaces the long-stalled Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) tender for 126 jets. That earlier effort collapsed after years of wrangling over industrial participation and responsibilities with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Bureaucratic delays and mismatched expectations doomed the project.





Opting for a government-to-government (G2G) pact this time sidesteps those pitfalls. It promises faster delivery and fewer procedural hurdles. Yet, Indian defence analysts caution that superficial transfers—limited to mere assembly and structural manufacturing—could foster prolonged reliance on foreign expertise.





The Rafale's pedigree is impressive, with its spectrum of air-to-air, air-to-ground, and nuclear deterrence roles. Proven in conflicts from Libya to Syria, it boasts advanced radar like the RBE2 AESA and a robust Spectra EW suite. However, India's strategic needs demand more than off-the-shelf imports.





Indigenous integration is paramount amid rising threats from Pakistan's J-10Cs and China's J-20 stealth fighters. The Indian Air Force (IAF) requires platforms that evolve with home-grown missiles like Astra Mk2, Rudram anti-radiation weapons, and future hypersonics. Source code denial hampers this synergy.





Past Rafale transactions highlighted these frictions. The 2016 deal for 36 jets included some offsets but fell short on deep tech transfers. HAL's exclusion from final assembly irked observers, fuelling perceptions of lost opportunities for self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The MRFA aims for 114 aircraft, potentially split across squadrons needing urgent replenishment. Squadrons like 17 'Golden Arrows' and 101 'Falcons' operate ageing MiG-21s and Mirage-2000s ripe for replacement. A G2G route accelerates induction, vital as IAF strength dips below 30 squadrons against a sanctioned 42.





Experts like retired Air Marshal Kapil Kak warn of a 'black box' trap. Limited transfers mean India remains a paying customer, not a partner. True capability-building demands co-development of avionics, software algorithms, and even engine tweaks for BrahMos integration.





Dassault's reluctance stems from protecting intellectual property. The Rafale's software is proprietary, underpinning its edge in beyond-visual-range combat. Sharing it risks proliferation to rivals via espionage or offsets. France prioritises export viability over full openness.





India's countermeasures could include tiered demands. Start with licensed production at HAL or private firms like TATA Advanced Systems and Adani Defence. Escalate to joint ventures for EW subsystems, mirroring the TEJAS MK-1A's ecosystem.





Local content mandates should exceed 60 per cent, building on the 13 per cent in the first deal. This generates thousands of jobs in Bangalore's aerospace hub, where HAL and private players cluster. Engineering transfers must cover design methodologies, not just blueprints.





Monitoring is key, as a bilateral oversight committee with IAF, DRDO, and French representatives could track milestones, while penalties for shortfalls—such as reduced offsets or delayed payments—would enforce accountability.





Importantly, the deal bolsters the Indo-French strategic axis amid Quad dynamics and China's assertiveness, as Rafales enhance India's maritime strike from Andaman bases, yet over-dependence dilutes Quad interoperability if US platforms like F-35 enter the fray.





Private sector involvement offers promise, with firms like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) localising radars while Mahindra Defence handles fuselages, mirroring Israel's model where local firms indigenised F-16s despite US curbs.





Critics, including parliamentary panels, decry 'costly crutches', as the MMRCA saga cost ₹50,000 crore in delays and MRFA risks similar if transfers lag, while public accounts committees urge 'make in India' clauses with veto powers.





Procurement timelines press urgency, with RFPs floated in 2019 and decisions looming by 2026, as IAF projections show a 2029 shortfall without swift action that delays exacerbate amid the China border standoff's lessons from Galwan.





To mitigate, India could blend Rafale with indigenous TEJAS MK-2, as a hybrid fleet balances imports with self-reliance, allocating MRFA to high-threat western fronts and TEJAS to numbers-heavy roles.





Global precedents inform strategy, as Sweden shared Gripen source code with Brazil, enabling upgrades, while South Korea's KF-21 leverages US tech transfers judiciously, so India must negotiate similarly, leveraging its market heft.





Success hinges on New Delhi's resolve, quantified jobs—say, 10,000 direct—local content rising to 70 per cent, and phased source code access for select modules, stricter than 2016, these terms forge a true partnership.





Failure risks repeating history: shiny jets with opaque hearts, tethering India's skies to Parisian whims. As MRFA program unfolds, vigilance ensures sovereignty in the cockpit.





French Media







