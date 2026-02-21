



The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) have reached an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to provide certain exemptions from contractual obligations, paving the way for the early delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets.





This development aims to commence deliveries in the next fiscal year, addressing long-standing delays in the program.





Sources within the defence and security establishment emphasise that no compromises will be made on the aircraft's “must-have” capabilities.





These essentials were defined in a 2016 understanding among the IAF, the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)—the jet's designer—and HAL, the manufacturer.





Under the new arrangement, the IAF will accept the aircraft once ADA and HAL complete critical tasks: missile firing tests, integration of the radar with Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, and full weapons package integration. Officials note that firing trials have already been successfully conducted, with certification processes now underway.





These three elements are deemed “completely essential” and non-negotiable. A defence source confirmed that the IAF has granted exemptions to HAL specifically to accelerate delivery of the 180 ordered TEJAS MK-1A jets. The service is willing to proceed without other pending work, which could otherwise take at least another year.





HAL has maintained that much of the outstanding work falls under ADA's oversight rather than manufacturing delays on its part. Major incorporated capabilities are progressing through certification, with completion expected by April. IAF acceptance trials, lasting a few weeks, would follow.





Originally, the plan envisioned 20 TEJAS jets reaching Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) and another 20 achieving Final Operational Clearance (FOC) before transitioning to the advanced TEJAS MK-2. In 2016, then-Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar brokered a compromise, positioning the MK-1A as an interim solution.





The contract for 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets was finally inked on 3 February 2021. At the time, concerns centred on HAL's delivery schedule, as highlighted in contemporary reports. Delivery timelines have since proven challenging.





HAL also lags on delivering the final two of eight ordered TEJAS trainer aircraft, stemming from a 2010 contract. This underscores broader production hurdles at the state-owned firm.





A pivotal review meeting in December last year involved senior officials from the IAF, MoD, and HAL. HAL presented timelines for various aircraft systems, most clustering around April. Consequently, another review is slated for that month to assess progress.





These timelines vary: some systems could wrap up in months, while others might extend beyond a year. Earlier categorisations divided pending work into minor, major, and “not acceptable” items.





HAL recently stated that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, embodying major contracted capabilities per agreed specifications. This aligns with the exemptions, focusing delivery on certified essentials.





The exemptions represent a pragmatic step to bolster IAF squadron strength amid regional threats. China and Pakistan continue modernising their air forces, pressuring India to induct indigenous platforms swiftly.





The TEJAS MK-1A features an enhanced GE F404-IN20 engine, Uttam AESA radar, advanced EW suite, and compatibility with Astra and ASRAAM missiles. These upgrades over the MK-1 make it a potent 4.5-generation fighter.





Delays have stemmed from supply chain issues, certification bottlenecks, and integration challenges—exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. HAL's production ramp-up has been slower than anticipated.





The 83-jet order, valued at over ₹48,000 crore, includes six trainers. Full-scale production for 180 more jets hinges on this batch's success, with potential follow-ons under Strategic Partnership models.





Critics argue exemptions risk lowering standards, but proponents view them as necessary for operational urgency. The IAF currently operates 31 TEJAS MK-1 jets, far short of sanctioned 180.





April's review will be crucial. Success could see first MK-1A deliveries by mid-2026, aligning with fiscal year targets. Failure might reignite debates on private sector involvement, as with TATA or L&T bids.





HAL's Bangalore facility, where LA5033—the first MK-1A—flew in March 2024, remains the production hub. Infrastructure expansions there aim for 16-24 jets annually.





This agreement reflects MoD's push for “Atmanirbhar Bharat” in defence, prioritising indigenous manufacturing despite imperfections. It balances urgency with core capability safeguards.





Broader implications extend to TEJAS MK-2 development, targeted for 2028-29 induction with 5th-generation features. Delays in MK-1A could cascade, straining IAF's 30-squadron shortfall.





Accelerated TEJAS induction counters China's J-20 stealth fighters and Pakistan's JF-17 Block-III along borders. It also validates DRDO-ADA's design prowess.





Stakeholders await April's outcomes. If met, deliveries could restore momentum to one of India's flagship aviation programs, blending compromise with strategic imperatives.





