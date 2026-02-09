© H I Sutton





Russia has launched its latest nuclear-powered submarine, Khabarovsk, marking a significant advancement in its naval capabilities. The vessel, part of Project 09851, is specifically engineered to deploy the Poseidon underwater nuclear drone, a weapon system frequently dubbed the "doomsday drone" in international discourse due to its apocalyptic potential.





The launch took place at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, amid heightened global tensions over nuclear proliferation. Khabarovsk represents Russia's push to modernise its strategic submarine fleet, integrating cutting-edge technology for undersea operations that could alter maritime power dynamics.





Poseidon, officially known as Status-6, is an autonomous, nuclear-armed underwater vehicle capable of travelling at speeds exceeding 100 knots. Powered by a compact nuclear reactor, it boasts an operational range of over 10,000 kilometres and can dive to depths beyond 1,000 metres, evading conventional detection and defence systems.





What sets Poseidon apart is its dual-warhead configuration: a conventional high-yield thermonuclear device or a cobalt-salted variant designed to generate massive radioactive tsunamis. Russian state media claims it could render coastal cities uninhabitable for decades, serving as a deterrent against nuclear aggression.





Khabarovsk itself displaces around 20,000 tonnes when submerged and measures approximately 120 metres in length. It features a strengthened hull for deep-water operations and advanced stealth technologies, including reduced acoustic signatures, making it one of the quietest submarines in Russia's arsenal.





The submarine's primary mission revolves around Poseidon deployment, though it may also support special forces insertions and reconnaissance. Development began in the early 2010s under a veil of secrecy, with the project accelerated following Western sanctions and the ongoing geopolitical standoff.





This launch underscores Russia's commitment to asymmetric warfare capabilities, countering perceived NATO superiority in conventional naval forces. Analysts note that while Poseidon remains untested in combat, its psychological impact as a "dead hand" weapon bolsters Moscow's nuclear triad.





International reactions have been swift, with the United States expressing concerns over arms control erosion. The Pentagon has accelerated its own undersea drone programmes, while the UK's Royal Navy monitors Arctic waters, where Khabarovsk is expected to patrol.





As Khabarovsk undergoes sea trials, expected to last several years before full operational status in the early 2030s, it signals a new era in submarine-launched existential threats. The Poseidon system's integration could reshape global deterrence strategies, prompting calls for renewed dialogue on underwater nuclear arms.





