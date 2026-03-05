



United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau delivered a compelling address at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, framing the US-India relationship as a cornerstone of 21st-century global strategy.





Speaking at a curtain-raiser session titled "Power, Purpose, & Partnerships: American Foreign Policy in a New Era," organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Landau described the moment as "critical" for bilateral ties.





He expressed profound gratitude to ORF and the Government of India for hosting the event, underscoring the value of such forums in fostering dialogue amid evolving international dynamics.





Landau outlined the Trump administration's foreign policy vision, pivoting from broad principles to the specific US-India partnership as a prime exemplar.





Central to his remarks was a clarification of the "America First" doctrine, which he insisted does not equate to isolationism but rather prioritises cooperation with like-minded nations.





"America First obviously does not mean America alone," Landau stated, emphasising that mutual cooperation serves national objectives for all involved parties.





He drew parallels between President Trump's goal to "make America great again" and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parallel ambitions for India, highlighting shared sovereignty and self-interest.





Landau asserted that the 21st century will be defined by India's ascent, positioning New Delhi as an indispensable player in shaping global outcomes.





India's status as the world's most populous nation, coupled with its vast economic and human resources, makes it a natural partner, he argued.





This alliance thrives on "win-win situations," Landau stressed, explicitly rejecting any notion of charity or one-sided aid.





"I'm not here to do social work or charity. I'm here because it's in the interest of our country, and we think it's in the interest of India to deepen our partnership," he declared candidly.





Economically, Landau expressed optimism about a bilateral trade deal nearing completion, signalling robust progress in commercial negotiations.





The Raisina Dialogue, now in its 11th edition as of 2026, serves as Asia's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, drawing global leaders to deliberate on pressing challenges.





Landau's appearance aligns with heightened US engagement in the Indo-Pacific, where countering China's assertiveness has elevated India's strategic importance.





Recent milestones, such as the Quad framework's revival and defence technology transfers like GE F414 jet engines for Indian fighters, exemplify this deepening bond.





India's indigenous manufacturing push under "Make in India" resonates with America's emphasis on supply chain resilience, creating fertile ground for joint ventures in semiconductors, drones, and critical minerals.





Landau's "mutual interest" framing echoes longstanding US policy shifts, from the 2008 civil nuclear deal to iCET initiatives advancing AI and quantum cooperation.





Amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, the partnership bolsters maritime security, with US-India joint exercises like Malabar enhancing interoperability.





Landau's optimism on trade follows intense talks aimed at reducing tariffs and expanding market access, potentially unlocking billions in bilateral commerce.





Critics may view the "America First" lens as transactional, yet Landau positioned it as pragmatic realism benefiting both democracies.





India's defence modernisation, including acquisitions like MQ-9B drones and co-production of Stryker vehicles, further cements this axis.





As global uncertainties mount—from Ukraine's fallout to Middle East volatility—the US-India duo emerges as a stabilising force.





Landau's address reinforces Washington's view of India not as a recipient of benevolence, but as an equal shaping the century's trajectory.





This partnership, rooted in converging interests, promises enduring dividends for both nations and the rules-based order.





