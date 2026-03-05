



The United States Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed LGM-30G Minuteman-III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 3 March from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.





The missile, codenamed GT 255, lifted off at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time and carried two test re-entry vehicles that streaked thousands of miles across the Pacific to impact a designated target at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.





This test unfolded against a backdrop of escalating tensions with Iran, yet officials emphasised that it formed part of a pre-scheduled, long-standing programme. Over 300 such launches have validated the missile's performance, accuracy, and reliability, with data from GT 255 feeding into ongoing force development evaluations.





Lieutenant Colonel Karrie Wray, commander of the 576th Flight Test Squadron, highlighted how the mission assessed individual components and diverse profiles to bolster fleet readiness within the land-based leg of America's nuclear triad. General S.L. Davis, the command's leader, confirmed the test's success in synchronising the system from launch to precise payload delivery.





The LGM-30G Minuteman-III stands as a silo-launched, surface-attack ICBM under Air Force Global Strike Command oversight. Deployed in hardened underground silos across the American heartland, these missiles connect to launch control centres via fortified cabling, with two-officer crews maintaining perpetual alert.





Redundant communication networks ensure direct links to national leadership; should ground links fail, E-6B aircraft can seize command. This architecture underscores the system's design for survivability in crisis.





Features of the LGM-30G Minuteman-III ICBM





Feature Details Primary function Intercontinental ballistic missile Contractor Boeing Co. Power plant Three solid-propellant rocket motors: first stage ATK refurbished M55A1; second stage ATK refurbished SR-19; third stage ATK refurbished SR-73 Thrust (First stage) About 904 kilonewtons Thrust (Second stage) About 270 kilonewtons Thrust (Third stage) About 156 kilonewtons Range More than 9,650 kilometres Weight Approximately 36,030 kilograms Diameter 5.5 feet Speed at burnout Approximately 24,000 kilometres per hour Ceiling Around 1,120 kilometres First deployed June 1970 Production ended December 1978





Powered by three solid-propellant rocket stages—refurbished M55A1 for the first, SR-19 for the second, and SR-73 for the third—the Minuteman-III delivers formidable thrust. The first stage generates around 904 kilonewtons, the second 270 kilonewtons, and the third 156 kilonewtons, propelling it to speeds nearing 24,000 kilometres per hour at burnout.





Weighing approximately 36,030 kilograms with a 5.5-foot diameter, the missile boasts a range exceeding 9,650 kilometres and a ceiling of about 1,120 kilometres. Boeing crafted it, with first deployment in June 1970 and production ceasing in December 1978.





Today, 400 Minuteman-IIIs anchor three missile wings: the 90th at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, the 341st at Malmstrom in Montana, and the 91st at Minot in North Dakota. This force structure ensures dispersed, resilient deterrence.





Conceived in the late 1950s and fielded in the early 1960s, Minuteman-III emerged as a rapid-response, solid-fuelled, inertially guided weapon prioritising endurance against attack. Six decades of upgrades have sharpened targeting, accuracy, and dependability.





Its ballistic trajectory arcs high into the upper atmosphere before re-entry vehicles detach for independent targeting, a capability validated in the GT 255 flight. Engineers from the 377th Test and Evaluation Group gathered telemetry to confirm each element's flawless operation.





Data flows to key stakeholders, including the Department of Defence, Department of Energy, and US Strategic Command, informing comprehensive assessments. Colonel Dustin Harmon, 377th TEG commander, stressed these tests as essential for verifying readiness.





Preparation spanned months, with maintenance from the 91st Missile Wing at Minuteman's North Dakota home and operators from all three wings executing the sequence. General Davis noted how such efforts guarantee proven long-range strike potency.





Despite its veteran status, Minuteman-III remains on full alert as the Air Force readies the LGM-35A Sentinel successor. This modernisation will refresh the nuclear triad's terrestrial component, blending legacy reliability with next-generation precision.





In an era of global volatility, from Iran confrontations to broader strategic rivalries, these tests reaffirm America's commitment to a credible deterrent, ensuring no adversary miscalculates the cost of aggression.





Agencies







