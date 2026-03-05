



A second Iranian ship has requested entry into Sri Lanka's territorial waters, heightening concerns in Colombo just one day after a US submarine reportedly sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the southern coast near Galle. Sri Lankan authorities are deliberating their response with caution, balancing humanitarian obligations against the risk of entanglement in a rapidly expanding Middle East conflict.





The IRIS Dena, part of an Iranian naval fleet returning from a naval review exercise in Visakhapatnam, India, issued a distress signal at 5:08 am on Wednesday. Located approximately 40 nautical miles from Galle in international waters, the vessel was struck by torpedoes from an unidentified US submarine, according to US War Secretary Pete Hegseth. The attack claimed 84 Iranian sailors' lives, with over 80 bodies recovered by Sri Lankan forces.





Sri Lanka's Navy and Coast Guard responded swiftly as first responders under international maritime law. They rescued 32 surviving crew members, who are now receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle. Inquests on the deceased sailors' bodies are scheduled for Thursday at the same facility, as Colombo conducts a thorough investigation into the tragedy.





Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa addressed the matter in Parliament on Thursday, responding to queries from opposition leader Sajith Premadasa. He confirmed awareness of the second Iranian ship's position in Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), outside territorial waters, where it awaits emergency assistance. "We are contemplating action to safeguard all lives on board," Jayathissa stated, emphasising Sri Lanka's commitment to regional peace.





The Sri Lankan Navy has remained tight-lipped on the cause of the IRIS Dena's distress, with spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath reiterating that their priority is humanitarian rescue under global conventions. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath echoed this, noting the emergency plea received via standard channels. No official reasons for the sinking have been disclosed by Colombo, amid conflicting narratives.





This incident unfolds against a backdrop of intensified hostilities in the Gulf region. Since 28 February, the United States and Israel have conducted a large-scale joint offensive against Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes that have spilled beyond the Gulf. The IRIS Dena's involvement underscores how naval movements in the Indian Ocean are now collateral to this proxy escalation.





The frigate, a Moudge-class vessel commissioned in 2018, was en route home after participating in India's naval fleet review, a multinational event showcasing regional maritime cooperation. Its demise marks a rare direct naval confrontation in the Indian Ocean, raising questions about freedom of navigation and the rules of engagement in international waters.





Sri Lanka finds itself in a precarious position. As a neutral island nation reliant on maritime trade routes, Colombo must navigate pressures from global powers. Allowing the second ship entry could invite accusations of aiding Iran, while denial risks breaching humanitarian norms and straining ties with Tehran, a key energy supplier.





Domestic political scrutiny is mounting. Premadasa's intervention highlights opposition demands for transparency, with fears that Sri Lanka could become a flashpoint. Jayathissa assured Parliament that interventions aim to de-escalate, but analysts warn of potential Iranian naval reinforcements or US surveillance intensifying near Lankan waters.





Internationally, the event has drawn sharp reactions. Iran has condemned the "piratical" US action, vowing reprisals, while Washington defends it as pre-emptive defence against Iranian aggression. Israel has remained silent, but intelligence sources suggest coordinated submarine operations. India's role, as host of the recent review, adds complexity, given its strategic partnerships with both the US and Iran.





The human cost remains stark. Families of the 84 deceased await repatriation, while injured sailors recover amid tight security. Galle's port district, a serene tourist hub, now buzzes with naval activity and media presence, a stark reminder of distant wars encroaching on South Asian shores.





As the second ship lingers in the EEZ, Sri Lanka weighs its next move. Will it grant refuge, tow the vessel, or redirect it? The decision could set precedents for future incidents in these vital sea lanes, where commercial shipping intersects with great-power rivalry.





Broader implications loom for Indian Ocean stability. With hypersonic threats, submarine warfare, and drone swarms in play, neutral states like Sri Lanka face unprecedented challenges. The IRIS Dena sinking may herald a new era of underwater skirmishes, compelling regional forums like IORA to address escalation risks.





For now, Colombo prioritises aid and inquiry. Yet, as tensions simmer, the second Iranian ship's fate hangs in balance, a litmus test for Sri Lanka's diplomatic agility in a polarised world.





ANI







