



The Indian Army has recently unveiled a landmark document titled the “Indian Army’s Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions.” This strategic initiative, released by Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (CD&S), outlines the military's long-term capability requirements for unmanned platforms and precision strike systems, reported ET Defence.





The primary objective of this roadmap is to provide the domestic industry, academia, and research sectors with clear guidance on future requirements. By doing so, the Army aims to drive indigenous innovation in strict alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The framework details requirements for thirty distinct types of unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions. These platforms are designed to cover a broad spectrum of operations, including surveillance, strike, air defence support, special roles, and logistics.





According to officials, the framework is expected to eventually generate nearly eighty different variants to suit diverse terrains and specific operational needs. To assist developers, the document includes granular details such as system specifications, expected life cycles, approximate quantities, and specific variant configurations.





UAS and Drone Systems by Category Category Subcategory / System Surveillance systems High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) Medium Altitude Persistent Surveillance System (MAPSS) Unmanned aerial systems for long-range surveillance Unmanned aerial systems for medium-range surveillance Unmanned aerial systems for short-range surveillance Tethered drones for surveillance Loitering munitions Long-range loitering munition Medium-range loitering munition Short-range loitering munition Swarm drones (surveillance and strike roles) FPV drones with strike capability Low-cost loitering munition Air defence role systems Drone-on-drone systems Drones for anti-swarm roles Aircraft/helicopter emulator systems (UALS) Special role systems Mother–child configuration UAS Hunter–killer configuration UAS MUM-T systems for helicopters and armoured fighting vehicles Weapon-mounted UAS UAS for survey roles Mine-dispensing UAS Swarm drones as smart mines UAS-based jammers UAS for data relay Nano drones Munition delivery systems (guided and unguided bombs, ULPGMs) Logistics systems Logistic UAS / UALS Long-range logistic haulers





In the realm of surveillance, the Army is seeking a tiered approach ranging from High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) and Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) systems to High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).





The requirements also encompass Medium Altitude Persistent Surveillance Systems (MAPSS), alongside various systems for long-range, medium-range, and short-range surveillance, including tethered drones for static monitoring.





The roadmap places significant emphasis on loitering munitions to enhance precision strike capabilities. This includes long, medium, and short-range munitions, as well as swarm drones capable of both surveillance and strike roles.





Furthermore, the Army is looking to integrate First Person View (FPV) drones with strike capabilities and low-cost loitering munitions to ensure cost-effective saturation of the battlefield.





For air defence, the Army is prioritising drone-on-drone systems and specialised drones designed for anti-swarm roles. The plan also includes aircraft or helicopter emulator systems, known as UALS, to assist in air defence training and deception.





Special role systems form a major part of the future fleet, featuring sophisticated mother–child and hunter–killer configurations, alongside Man-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) systems for helicopters and armoured fighting vehicles.





The special roles category further extends to weapon-mounted UAS, survey drones, and platforms capable of mine-dispensing or acting as smart mines within a swarm. To dominate the electromagnetic spectrum, the Army intends to deploy UAS-based jammers and data relay drones.





The list also includes nano drones for covert operations and various munition delivery systems for both guided and unguided bombs, as well as Universal Logistics Precision Guided Munitions (ULPGMs).





Finally, the roadmap addresses the critical need for logistics systems to support troops in remote areas. This involves the development of logistic UAS and long-range logistic haulers to automate and secure the supply chain.





By collaborating with domestic bodies like the Drone Federation of India and the Army Design Bureau, the Indian Army intends to accelerate the development of these next-generation systems to counter evolving threats in future warfare.





ET Defence







