



The Indian Air Force’s fleet of home-grown Light Combat Aircraft, the TEJAS, is scheduled to return to active flight operations today after being grounded for approximately two months. This decision follows a period of inactivity for all thirty-six aircraft in the fleet, which was prompted by a technical concern identified earlier this year.





According to D K Sunil, the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the fleet is expected to be back in the skies by Wednesday, 8 April, following the successful resolution of the underlying issue.





The grounding was initiated after a software-related technical glitch was discovered during a landing incident in early February. This matter underwent extensive review by various committees and was specifically addressed by a Local Modification Committee.





HAL officials have been keen to clarify that the February event was not a crash, but rather a minor technical incident that occurred while the aircraft was on the ground. The successful conclusion of the committee's work has now paved the way for the resumption of flying duties.





The temporary removal of the Tejas from active service occurred at a particularly sensitive time for India’s aerial defence strategy. The Indian Air Force is currently managing its responsibilities with only twenty-nine squadrons, a figure significantly lower than the sanctioned strength of forty-two squadrons deemed necessary to handle a potential two-front conflict involving both Pakistan and China. As a primary component of India’s indigenous combat capability, the availability of the Tejas fleet is vital for maintaining national security.





This recent grounding follows a series of incidents that have impacted the Tejas programme since its induction in 2016. In March 2024, an aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer during a firepower demonstration, though the pilot was able to eject safely.





A far more sombre event occurred in November 2025 at the Dubai Air Show, where an aerobatic display ended in a crash that claimed the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal. These events have placed the platform under increased scrutiny.





Beyond immediate tactical needs, the Tejas programme serves as a central pillar of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, which aims to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The swift return of these jets to the air is essential for demonstrating the reliability and resilience of domestic platforms.





Maintaining this operational readiness is seen as a priority given the ongoing regional security challenges, including persistent tensions with Pakistan and volatile developments across West Asia.





Agencies







