



In a landmark moment for India’s maritime strategy, the indigenously built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) INS Aridhaman was commissioned into the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on 3 April 2026.





The ceremony, presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, was conducted with the characteristic discretion associated with the nation's strategic assets.





This induction marks the arrival of the third vessel in the Arihant class, following the trailblazing INS Arihant in 2016 and the INS Arighaat in 2024, effectively cementing the sea-based leg of India’s nuclear triad.





Technologically, INS Aridhaman represents a significant evolutionary leap over its predecessors. While the earlier boats in the class displaced approximately 6,000 tons, Aridhaman is a larger vessel with a displacement of roughly 7,000 tons and a length of 130 metres (430 feet).





This increased volume allows for a more streamlined hull, which is specifically designed to reduce the submarine’s acoustic signature. By incorporating advanced indigenous sonar systems like USHUS and Panchendriya, alongside modern sound-absorbing anechoic tiles, the submarine is engineered to remain virtually invisible to enemy detection while patrolling deep waters.





The most notable enhancement lies in its offensive firepower. INS Aridhaman is equipped with eight vertical launch system (VLS) tubes, which is double the capacity of the first two submarines in the series.





This enables the boat to carry a flexible and formidable arsenal, including up to 24 K-15 Sagarika missiles with a range of 750 km, or eight K-4 ballistic missiles capable of striking targets up to 3,500 km away. There is also provision for the future integration of the K-5 missile, which is expected to boast an intercontinental range of 6,000 km, providing India with a comprehensive reach across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





Powering this 7,000-ton machine is an advanced 83 MW compact light-water reactor (CLWR) developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Unlike conventional diesel-electric submarines that must surface frequently to recharge batteries, this nuclear propulsion system allows Aridhaman to remain submerged for months at a time, limited only by the endurance of the crew and food supplies.





It can achieve submerged speeds of up to 24 knots (approximately 44 km/h), ensuring it can transit quickly and remain on station in a high state of readiness.





From a strategic perspective, the induction of INS Aridhaman is a vital component of India’s "No-First-Use" nuclear doctrine. By maintaining three operational SSBNs, the Indian Navy can now ensure a continuous and credible "Second-Strike" capability.





This means that even in the event of a devastating first strike against land or air bases, the silent, hidden presence of Aridhaman under the ocean ensures a guaranteed retaliatory strike, thereby deterring any potential adversary from initiating a nuclear conflict.





The project is also a victory for the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, with nearly 75% to 90% of the submarine’s components being sourced indigenously. This achievement places India in an elite group of nations—including the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom—that possess the sophisticated technology required to build and operate a nuclear triad.





Although the specific financial outlays for individual vessels remain classified under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project, the broader programme is estimated to involve investments exceeding ₹1,20,000 Crores.





Looking ahead, the naval roadmap includes the completion of a fourth SSBN, codenamed S4*, which is expected to be even larger than Aridhaman. Additionally, the Indian Navy is pursuing a programme for nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) to complement its ballistic missile fleet.





With INS Aridhaman now active, India has significantly bolstered its strategic depth, ensuring its maritime interests and sovereign borders are protected by a formidable, silent guardian beneath the waves.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







