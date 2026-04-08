



Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has voiced significant concerns regarding the Central government's foreign policy, characterising Pakistan’s mediatory role in the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran as a major defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This follows US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend attacks on Iran after accepting a 10-point peace proposal, leading to a two-week mutual ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





Pakistan hosted the pivotal talks between the two nations, a move that prompted Ramesh to claim that the Prime Minister’s "Vishwaguru" image has been compromised.





He criticised the Indian government for remaining silent during Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Iran, as well as failing to address President Trump’s controversial rhetoric during the West Asia conflict that erupted on 28 February.





The Congress leader argued that the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Israel, which concluded just days before the escalation of hostilities, has diminished India’s global standing. He noted that the Prime Minister offered no comment on Israel's expansionist policies in the West Bank or the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.





Ramesh highlighted the irony of Pakistan, which he described as a broken economy reliant on external donors, successfully managing high-level international diplomacy. He contrasted this with the Modi government’s strategy of isolating Pakistan, suggesting that the current administration has failed to achieve the diplomatic success seen after the Mumbai terror attacks.





Furthermore, Ramesh questioned the sudden halting of Operation Sindoor on 10 May 2025, noting that the announcement came from the US Secretary of State rather than Indian officials. He suggested that the Prime Minister’s silence on international belligerence and the language used by the White House reflects a lack of diplomatic courage.





While the world views the temporary truce with relief, the External Affairs Minister had previously dismissed Pakistan’s role as that of a mere middleman. However, with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif now inviting delegations to Islamabad on 10 April 2026 to negotiate a permanent deal, Ramesh argues that the "56-inch chest" narrative has been weakened.





Some international analysts, including Jonathan Schanzer of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, remain sceptical of Pakistan's motivations. They question whether the country is truly broadening its alliances or simply acting on behalf of China, given its significant financial debts.





Despite these doubts, Pakistan’s role in the White House negotiations has been described as a "bizarre" but effective diplomatic manoeuvre.





The economic backdrop remains tense, with India’s foreign exchange reserves recently fluctuating around ₹64,36,500 crore (approximately $697.1 billion) as of early April 2026. The RBI continues to intervene to manage the volatility of the Rupee amidst the global energy risks posed by the ongoing West Asia crisis.





ANI







