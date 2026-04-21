



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has received a significant technological boost with the induction of ‘Prajna’, an indigenously developed AI-enabled satellite imaging system.





Handed over by Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development, to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the system is designed to enhance real-time decision-making capabilities of security agencies.





Built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s specialised lab, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Prajna is being described as a major advancement in surveillance, intelligence gathering and operational response.





According to officials, the system integrates satellite imagery with advanced analytics to deliver actionable insights in real time. This capability is expected to significantly improve situational awareness and support faster, more accurate decision-making during critical operations.





By leveraging artificial intelligence, Prajna can process vast volumes of satellite data, identify patterns and flag anomalies that might otherwise go unnoticed through conventional methods.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has highlighted that Prajna will play a crucial role in monitoring sensitive regions, tracking suspicious activities and supporting counter-terrorism and border management efforts.





Its ability to provide timely intelligence is seen as a force multiplier for agencies operating in challenging terrains, where rapid responses are essential. Officials also noted that the platform would enhance coordination among security agencies, ensuring a more integrated approach to national security.





Security experts believe that the deployment of such indigenous technologies marks a decisive step towards greater self-reliance in national security.





The system’s AI-driven capabilities reflect India’s growing emphasis on harnessing advanced technologies to strengthen its defence and internal security frameworks. Prajna’s introduction underscores the importance of combining indigenous innovation with operational readiness to meet evolving threats.





ANI







