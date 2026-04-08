



A significant security alert was triggered at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) in Bengaluru following the receipt of multiple threatening emails.





The facility, operates as a critical laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Upon receiving the alerts, local authorities were immediately notified to manage the escalating situation.





The correspondence, which was authored entirely in the Tamil language, contained an explicit warning that several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been concealed throughout the premises. The sender claimed that these devices were timed to detonate during the afternoon, specifically at approximately 1:30 pm. This specific timeline necessitated an urgent response from emergency services to ensure the safety of the personnel on-site.





In response to the gravity of the message, officials ordered a total evacuation of the laboratory. A comprehensive search operation was conducted by the police, assisted by the fire services and a specialised bomb disposal squad. After a thorough sweep of the buildings and grounds, no explosive materials were discovered, and the threat was officially categorised as a hoax.





Beyond the immediate threat of a bomb attack, the emails contained a second, highly specific warning regarding a kidnapping plot. The sender threatened the abduction of the grandson of a prominent and influential politician from Tamil Nadu. This added a layer of political complexity to the investigation, moving it beyond a standard security threat against a military establishment.





Reports indicate that the messages originated from an email address identified as 'Kiruthiha.udhayanidhi@hotmail'. The content of the communication allegedly detailed a plot to kidnap Inbanidhi, who is the grandson of the current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin. This specific detail has shifted the focus of the investigation toward identifying the person or group attempting to impersonate or target the Chief Minister’s family.





The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has since intensified its efforts to track the digital footprint of the accused and uncover the identity of those behind the emails. While the initial bomb threat was proven false, the authorities are not taking the matter lightly.





As a direct result of these events, security protocols have been significantly bolstered at various defence establishments across the city to prevent further incidents.





PTI







