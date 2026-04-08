



In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Iran has announced a conditional agreement to provide safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for a period of two weeks. This offer is strictly contingent upon a complete cessation of military strikes against Iranian territory.





The move follows the announcement of a proposed ceasefire framework by US President Donald Trump, offering a brief window for negotiations amidst a period of intense regional escalation.





The shift in Washington’s position occurred just moments before a self-imposed deadline that many feared would trigger a full-scale regional conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterised the development as a "conditional de-escalation," whereas Iranian state media adopted a more aggressive narrative, describing the US decision to halt hostilities as a "humiliating retreat" for the American president.





Minister Araghchi expressed formal gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Munir for their mediation efforts. He noted that the pause in fighting resulted from high-level exchanges between Washington and regional stakeholders, involving a 15-point proposal from the United States and a 10-point proposal from Iran. Araghchi confirmed that the general framework of Iran’s proposal had been accepted as a basis for further dialogue.





The Iranian Foreign Ministry stipulated that if attacks against the country cease, their armed forces will suspend defensive operations. During this two-week window, transit through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint for twenty percent of the world’s oil—will be permitted through coordination with the Iranian military, subject to technical limitations. Formal negotiations between the two nations are scheduled to commence this Friday in Islamabad.





This diplomatic opening represents a dramatic reversal for President Trump, who had issued a dire warning only hours earlier. Before the ceasefire was reached, the President had threatened that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran failed to reopen the Strait.





However, he later took to social media to announce a "double-sided" ceasefire, claiming that military objectives had been exceeded and that a definitive agreement for long-term peace was within reach.





US officials have indicated that Israel has also consented to the two-week pause and the suspension of its bombing campaign. Despite the agreement, the situation remains precarious, with reports of Iranian missile launches occurring shortly after the announcement. Trump remains optimistic, stating that he expects a final agreement to be "finalised and consummated" during the duration of the ceasefire.





The sudden move toward diplomacy follows a day of devastating military action. Prior to the truce, US and Israeli strikes targeted critical Iranian infrastructure, including transport hubs, bridges, and the primary oil export terminal at Kharg Island. In response, Iran had threatened to expand the conflict to Gulf infrastructure, with reports of explosions in Doha appearing late on Tuesday.





The conflict, now entering its sixth week, has resulted in a heavy humanitarian toll. Estimates suggest that more than 5,000 people have been killed across nearly a dozen countries. This figure includes over 1,600 civilians in Iran, according to various official sources and human rights monitoring groups.





Agencies







