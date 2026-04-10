



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has undertaken a series of high‑level engagements in Washington, aimed at strengthening India‑US cooperation across security, defence, and economic domains. His visit included meetings with senior American officials, reflecting the breadth of the bilateral partnership.





During his visit, the Foreign Secretary met with FBI Director Kash Patel to engage in a productive exchange of views regarding robust cooperation. Their discussions specifically targeted the joint fight against terrorism, organised crime, and the illicit narcotics trade.





Furthering the security and economic agenda, Vikram Misri held talks with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker. The meeting centred on practical methods to enhance the safety and prosperity of both American and Indian citizens. Key areas of focus included security, defence, and the economy, with a particular emphasis on collaborative efforts through the Quad framework.





The Foreign Secretary also held a pivotal meeting at the White House with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, attended by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.





This session prioritised the bilateral relationship, focusing on trade, critical minerals, and defence. It was also confirmed that Secretary Rubio intends to visit India next month to continue these strategic dialogues.





In addition to these meetings, the Foreign Secretary addressed volatile regional situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. His itinerary included a visit to the Pentagon for significant talks with Elbridge Colby, the Under Secretary of War for Policy.





This follow-up encounter built upon their recent dialogue at the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting held in New Delhi during Colby’s visit last month.





The Foreign Secretary also met with Mike Duffey, the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. These discussions were specifically aimed at bolstering defence industrial ties, facilitating technology sharing, and enhancing supply chain integration. These efforts remain strictly aligned with the Major Defence Partnership framework established between the two nations last year.





Broadening the scope of the visit, Vikram Misri transitioned to the Department of Commerce for meetings with Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt.





These talks were designed to widen cooperation across various commercial sectors and critical technologies. A primary goal of these interactions was the development of secure and resilient supply chains to support the future economic interests of both India and the United States.





ANI







