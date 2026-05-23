



Anjani Technoplast has introduced its advanced Bullet Absorbing BunkerWall system for the Indian Army, a modular protective solution capable of withstanding thousands of rounds of sustained fire while remaining lightweight, portable, and radar-invisible.





This innovation marks a significant leap in India’s defensive infrastructure, combining survivability, stealth, and rapid deployment for frontline troops.





The Bullet Absorbing BunkerWall is built using composite honeycomb technology, which is both lightweight and extremely strong. Each panel can absorb more than 1,500 armour-piercing rounds per square foot, including fire from AK-47s, LMGs, and MMGs. Field tests have demonstrated its ability to withstand up to 50,000 rounds of AK-103 fire without penetration, making it one of the most resilient protective systems available to the Indian Army.





A key feature of the system is its self-healing composite structure. The honeycomb cores automatically seal around bullet holes, preventing structural weakening and eliminating risks of chemical or biological intrusion. This ensures long-term durability even under repeated fire.





The design also incorporates anti-ricochet safety, absorbing impact energy internally to prevent dangerous ricochet inside the bunker.





The BunkerWall is engineered for stealth and survivability. Constructed from non-metallic composites, it reduces radar cross-section and minimises infrared signatures, making it harder for enemy surveillance systems to detect. This radar-invisible characteristic adds a critical layer of protection in modern warfare, where detection often precedes attack.





Deployment is another major advantage. Each component weighs less than 25 kilograms, allowing soldiers to assemble shelters without power tools or heavy lifting equipment. The system is man-portable and para-droppable, enabling rapid deployment in forward areas and conflict zones.





It can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +75°C, ensuring operational reliability in diverse environments from high-altitude regions to desert terrain.





Beyond battlefield protection, the modular shelters can be adapted for multiple uses. They can serve as medical units, ammunition storage, or command posts, and can be integrated with solar power systems for self-sustaining operations. This versatility makes them invaluable for both defensive and logistical roles.





Anjani Technoplast, headquartered in Noida and founded in 1988, has a long history of defence innovation. The company has previously developed pressurised missile containers for programmes such as Akash and Astra, ensuring missile longevity by protecting them from environmental damage.





Its expertise in composite engineering has now been channelled into protective infrastructure, with the BunkerWall already being supplied to the Northern and Eastern Commands of the Indian Army.





This development reflects a broader shift in India’s defence philosophy, where protective infrastructure is seen as equally vital as firepower. By combining ballistic resilience, stealth, and adaptability, the Bullet Absorbing BunkerWall enhances troop survivability and strengthens India’s defensive posture along sensitive borders.





Agencies







