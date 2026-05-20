Open-source illustrative photo





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully completed the final development trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3, marking a significant advance in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The trials were conducted at the DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and validated the missile system in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air combat modes. This achievement represents the culmination of the final deliverable configuration testing of the ULPGM-V3, which was operated through an integrated Ground Control System designed to command and control the weapon platform.





The GCS incorporates advanced automation technologies that streamline readiness and launch operations, ensuring rapid deployment and precision strike capability.





The ULPGM-V3 has been developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, acting as the nodal laboratory, in collaboration with other DRDO facilities including the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, and the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.





The missile’s development and production involved partnerships with Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, while integration onto UAV platforms was carried out using systems developed by Newspace Research and Technologies, Bangalore.





Officials emphasised that the missile was produced entirely through India’s domestic defence ecosystem, with extensive participation from MSMEs and private industries, thereby reinforcing the robustness of the indigenous supply chain.





The successful trials confirmed what DRDO described as a fully mature domestic supply chain capable of supporting immediate serial mass production. This ensures that the ULPGM-V3 can be inducted into service without delay, strengthening India’s operational readiness.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, public sector units, defence production partners and industry stakeholders, describing the achievement as a strategic milestone towards Atmanirbharta in Defence. His remarks underscored the importance of indigenous innovation in reducing reliance on foreign systems and enhancing national security.





The ULPGM-V3 demonstrated versatile combat capabilities during the trials. In Air-to-Ground mode, it showcased anti-tank strike capability, effectively neutralising hardened targets. In Air-to-Air mode, the missile was tested against drones, helicopters and other airborne targets, proving its adaptability in diverse combat scenarios.





This dual-role capability significantly enhances the operational flexibility of UAV platforms, allowing them to engage both ground-based and aerial threats with precision. The trials also validated the missile’s integration with advanced UAV systems, ensuring seamless coordination between airborne platforms and guided munitions.





DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, Samir V Kamat, congratulated the teams involved in the trials, acknowledging their contribution to the successful achievement. His statement highlighted the collaborative effort across multiple laboratories, industries and defence partners that made the ULPGM-V3 program a reality.





The missile’s success not only strengthens India’s tactical strike capabilities but also demonstrates the maturity of its defence R&D ecosystem, which is increasingly capable of delivering complex systems entirely through indigenous resources.





The ULPGM-V3 represents a new generation of UAV-launched precision munitions, combining advanced guidance, automation and combat versatility. Its successful trials mark a decisive step in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence technology, ensuring that the armed forces are equipped with cutting-edge systems tailored to the country’s strategic requirements.





The achievement also signals India’s growing ability to produce advanced weaponry at scale, supported by a resilient domestic industrial base.





ANI







