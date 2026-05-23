



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared that India, once a major importer of weapons, will become the world’s largest exporter within 25–30 years, emphasising that no power can stop this transformation.





His remarks came during the inauguration of a major ammunition manufacturing unit in Shirdi, Maharashtra, where he highlighted the government’s target of raising private sector participation in defence production to 50 per cent.





At the unveiling ceremony of Veer Shiroamani Rao Duda’s statue in Nagaur, Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s determination to achieve self-reliance in defence. He stressed that the country’s defence sector is undergoing a historic shift, with the private sector emerging as a critical partner in producing advanced weapons systems rather than merely supplying components.





This vision, he explained, is central to India’s ambition of becoming a global hub for munitions and automation.





In Shirdi, Singh inaugurated the NIBE Defence Manufacturing Complex, a state-of-the-art facility designed to produce artillery shells, rocket launchers, kamikaze drones, and other advanced systems. Spread across 200 acres in Ahilyanagar district, the complex represents one of the largest private-sector investments in defence manufacturing, with an estimated outlay exceeding ₹3,000 crore.





The facility is expected to manufacture up to five lakh artillery shells annually, alongside missiles and clean energy infrastructure, creating around 2,000 jobs and boosting local MSMEs. Singh was joined by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, underscoring the strategic importance of the project.





The Defence Minister emphasised that future wars will be defined not by sheer numbers of soldiers but by technological superiority in munitions, automation, and indigenous innovation. He pointed to lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and West Asia, noting that India must prepare for such realities by strengthening its domestic capabilities.





He also recalled India’s demonstration of technological strength during Operation Sindoor, which showcased the country’s growing defence prowess.





Singh underlined that the government’s vision, when combined with private sector innovation, would propel India to new heights. He insisted that the private sector is now recognised as a producer of cutting-edge systems, not just a supplier of basic parts.





This shift is part of the broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, which seeks to make India self-reliant in critical defence technologies and reduce dependence on foreign imports. He warned that reliance on external suppliers could compromise both national security and economic resilience, making indigenous production a necessity for peace, development, and strategic autonomy.





The inauguration also featured demonstrations of indigenous rocket launcher systems, including the “Suryastra” capable of ranges up to 300 kilometres, which has already received emergency procurement orders from the Indian Army.





The facility will serve not only as a production hub but also as a research centre for next-generation explosives and advanced weapons, further strengthening India’s armed forces.





Singh’s bold assertion that India will become the largest exporter of weapons within 25–30 years reflects the government’s confidence in its defence roadmap. Currently, according to SIPRI data, India accounts for just 0.2 per cent of global arms exports while remaining the second-largest importer.





Yet, with sustained investment, policy reforms, and private sector involvement, Singh believes India will surpass traditional leaders such as the United States, France, and Russia in the decades ahead.





PTI







