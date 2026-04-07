



The keel-laying ceremony of an Indian Coast Guard fast patrol vessel (FPV) — the fourth in a series of 14 being built for coastal security, search and rescue, and law enforcement this Monday, marking a pivotal step in the enhancement of the Indian Coast Guard's operational capabilities.

This specific vessel, identified as Yard 16504, is part of a larger fleet designed to bolster coastal security, facilitate search and rescue missions, and provide robust law enforcement across maritime boundaries.





The construction of these ships aligns closely with the national vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', reflecting a commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector. Officials noted that once commissioned, these vessels are poised to significantly augment the Indian Coast Guard's strategic presence throughout the Indian Ocean Region.





In a dual milestone for the project, the ceremony held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai also included the plate-cutting ceremony for the seventh vessel in the series, Yard 16507. This progress underscores the steady momentum of the overall project, which encompasses hulls Yard 16501 through to 16514.





Technological sophistication is a hallmark of this new fleet, with the FPVs being outfitted with highly advanced machinery. Notably, the ships will feature an artificial intelligence-based predictive maintenance system and will be equipped with multipurpose drones to enhance their surveillance and operational reach.





The event was attended by a senior official from the Indian Coast Guard, who served as the chief guest, alongside high-ranking representatives from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The formal contract for the design and construction of these fourteen vessels was originally finalised with MDL in January 2024.





PTI







