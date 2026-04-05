



India has launched a significant plan to develop indigenous 1,000‑kg aerial bombs, marking a decisive step towards self‑reliance in strategic munitions.





The Ministry of Defence has issued an Expression of Interest to design, develop, and procure these heavy bombs, ensuring compatibility with both Russian and Western aircraft currently in service with the Indian Air Force.





The project will begin with six prototypes and stipulates that at least 50 per cent of the content must be indigenous before moving into a procurement phase involving around 600 bombs. This initiative is intended to replace imports, strengthen supply chains, and enhance India’s strike capabilities.





The Ministry has formally invited industry participation under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, categorising the effort within Make‑II (industry‑funded) and Buy (Indian–IDDM) frameworks.





The bombs are designed to be in the MK‑84 class, a widely recognised general‑purpose munition, and will serve as a replacement for imported systems. This reflects India’s broader push for indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured defence equipment, aligning with long‑term strategic goals.





The development plan is structured in two phases. The first involves the design and production of six prototypes, both live and inert, which will undergo trials on specified IAF aircraft platforms within India.





The second phase will move towards procurement, with the indigenous content requirement firmly in place. The estimated timeline from the issuance of the Expression of Interest to contract signing is about two and a half years, covering user trials, evaluations, and commercial processes.





The urgency behind this project stems from India’s current reliance on imported Mk‑84 class bombs, which limits strategic autonomy. The proposed indigenous bomb is described as a natural fragmentation, high‑calibre munition with a powerful blast effect and significant peak over‑pressure against enemy targets.





By producing such weapons locally, India aims to secure its supply chains, reduce dependency on foreign suppliers, and tailor designs to meet specific operational requirements.





Participation in the programme is open to eligible Indian entities, including private industry, with scope for foreign collaboration under defined conditions such as joint ventures or technology transfer.





Applicants must demonstrate compliance with indigenous design and manufacturing requirements. The evaluation process will consider technical capabilities, infrastructure, integration capacity, indigenous content, and adherence to preliminary staff qualitative requirements, ensuring that only capable and compliant bidders are selected.





This initiative represents a major stride in India’s defence modernisation, combining industrial participation with strategic necessity. It underscores the country’s determination to achieve greater autonomy in critical defence technologies while simultaneously strengthening its aerial strike capabilities.





Agencies







