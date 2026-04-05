



India is embarking on a bold new chapter in its aerospace journey with the decision to convert two Su‑30MKI fighter jets into dedicated flying testbeds for indigenous engine development, Zee News reported





The Gas Turbine Research Establishment, a premier laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, is spearheading this initiative, which is expected to accelerate the certification of homegrown aero engines, including the ambitious Kaveri 2.0 and other advanced high‑thrust systems for future fighter aircraft.





The two selected Su‑30MKIs will be extensively modified with advanced instrumentation to record detailed performance data during flight. Unlike ground‑based laboratories, airborne testing will allow engineers to observe how Indian‑made engines and components behave under real flight conditions.





A senior DRDO official explained that this will enable direct evaluation of domestic engine parts against established foreign benchmarks, providing insights into how materials cope with operational stress, pressure, and extreme heat.





Flight trials will be conducted in a carefully structured, step‑by‑step manner. Initial tests will focus on individual components rather than complete engines, ensuring that each subsystem is safe and reliable before integration. The GTRE will employ detailed Failure Modes, Effects and Criticality Analysis to identify potential failure points during flight.





The project also incorporates a staircase approach to certification through limited Airworthiness Monitoring Trials. Components will first be cleared for restricted flight durations, and as data confirms their reliability, operational limits will be progressively expanded. This iterative approach aligns with international aerospace standards and is designed to minimise risk while keeping development on track.





The Su‑30MKI has been strategically chosen for this role because of its heavy payload capacity, advanced onboard data systems, and twin‑engine design. One engine can house the experimental Indian powerplant while the other ensures safe flight, following established international testbed practices. This configuration provides a crucial safety margin while enabling engineers to collect precise performance data.





India has historically faced delays in indigenous engine programs due to the absence of native airborne testbeds, previously relying on Russia’s Il‑76 aircraft for Kaveri prototype trials.





With dedicated Su‑30MKI testbeds, the DRDO can now conduct rapid prototyping, accelerate certification, and integrate domestic engines far more efficiently.





This marks a milestone for India’s aerospace ambitions, particularly with the development of the 73–90 kN Kaveri 2.0 and the 110–120 kN Advanced High Thrust Class Engine intended for stealth fighters such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





By eliminating reliance on foreign testing facilities, this initiative strengthens India’s self‑reliance and enhances its strategic defence capabilities. It represents a decisive step towards ensuring that future Indian fighter jets are powered by engines designed, tested, and certified entirely within the country.





Zee News







