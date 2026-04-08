



According to three Lebanese sources with close ties to Hezbollah, the militant group ceased fire against northern Israel and Israeli military units within Lebanon during the early hours of Wednesday morning.





This operational pause follows the official announcement of a ceasefire agreement brokered between the United States and Iran.





The scope of this two-week cessation of hostilities remains a point of significant diplomatic contention. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has functioned as a primary intermediary during the negotiations, indicated that the truce is intended to encompass Lebanon.





This inclusion aligns with previous reports from last month stating that Tehran insisted on Lebanon being part of any formal agreement reached with the United States.





Despite these assertions from intermediaries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu countered early on Wednesday by stating that the truce does not extend to the Lebanese front. Underscoring this stance, the Israeli military has continued its offensive operations in southern Lebanon and recently issued a fresh evacuation order for a southern city, suggesting that further air or ground strikes are imminent.





Hezbollah is expected to clarify its official position regarding the ceasefire and respond to Netanyahu’s specific claims through a formal statement in the near future. The group’s last public communication regarding active combat was recorded at 1:00 a.m. local time, detailing an engagement against Israeli troops on Lebanese soil that took place late Tuesday evening.





The humanitarian toll of the conflict, which escalated sharply on 2nd March, has been severe. More than 1,500 individuals have lost their lives during Israel’s combined air and land campaign across Lebanon, a figure that includes over 130 children and 100 women.





The violence has triggered a massive displacement crisis, forcing more than 1.2 million people to flee their homes in the south, the east, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.





In light of the ongoing volatility and the continued Israeli military activity, the Lebanese army issued a warning on Wednesday. They have urged displaced families to postpone any plans to return to their villages, citing the persistent threat of active strikes and the high risk posed by unexploded ordnance left behind in the conflict zones.





Reuters







