



The Indian Navy’s pursuit of indigenous quantum radar reflects a decisive strategic pivot towards quantum-enabled warfare, spearheaded by the Military Quantum Mission.





Officially formalised in January 2026 by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the mission’s policy framework establishes quantum sensing and metrology as a critical pillar for the Tri-Services.





This initiative seeks to exploit quantum entanglement to identify stealth targets that remain invisible to traditional radio-frequency sensors, effectively neutralizing current electronic countermeasures.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) leads this technological push through its dedicated Quantum Technology Research Centre. Significant milestones achieved between 2025 and 2026 have focused on quantum magnetometers, which function as an "underwater quantum radar" by identifying minute magnetic disturbances from stealth submarines.





While the advanced Virupaksha 4D AESA radar represents the current state-of-the-art, it is viewed as a foundational bridge towards the fully digital and quantum architectures intended for future naval operations.





Strategic necessity drives this development, as the Indian Navy seeks to counter 5G stealth fighters and ultra-silent submarines proliferating in the Indian Ocean. Unlike conventional radars that rely on radio wave reflection and can be deceived by radar-absorbent materials, quantum radar uses non-classical physics to make hiding nearly impossible. Furthermore, these systems are fundamentally resistant to jamming and spoofing, providing a robust counter to sophisticated electronic warfare environments.





Integration is currently focused on the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) frigates, such as the recently commissioned INS Taragiri and INS Dunagiri. Although these vessels presently utilise the MF-STAR AESA radar, they feature modular architectures designed for mid-life upgrades.





Quantum magnetometers are slated to replace traditional magnetic anomaly detectors on these platforms, while their integrated platform management systems are being refined to process the immense data loads inherent to quantum sensing.





The upcoming Project 17B, or Next Generation Frigate, is intended to be the primary home for a permanent indigenous quantum radar. Currently in the design and bidding phase as of early 2026, these "quantum-ready" vessels will include indigenous fire control systems and quantum-enhanced lidar for detecting low-observable drones. They are also expected to incorporate Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) to ensure entirely unhackable fleet communications.





Submarine platforms, including those under Project 75I and future nuclear attack submarines, are being prioritised for quantum gravimeters. These sensors allow for "ghost" navigation by mapping the ocean floor with extreme precision, removing the need for GPS or active sonar pings.





Additionally, aircraft carriers will likely deploy quantum atomic clocks to provide the precise synchronisation required for fleet-wide electronic warfare, with a phased rollout of these technologies expected as add-on sensors during sea trials between 2027 and 2030.





Agencies







