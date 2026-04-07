



Uttar Pradesh is rapidly shedding its historical association with illegal firearm production to establish a sophisticated identity as a premier hub for defence manufacturing and innovation.





This significant industrial transition is being spearheaded by the state’s strategic defence corridor, which is successfully attracting high-tech enterprises to the region. The transformation is particularly evident in Lucknow, a vital node of the corridor that now serves as a centre for cutting-edge military technology.





While Lucknow is already home to the renowned BrahMos missile manufacturing unit, it is also fostering private start-ups that are redefining unmanned aerial capabilities. One such enterprise, HoverIT, was established by entrepreneurs Pawan, Ravindra Pal Singh, and Saurabh Singh with a focus on modern combat solutions.





The company has successfully developed the 'Divyastra MK-1,' a versatile Unmanned Aerial Vehicle specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of contemporary battlefield scenarios.





According to its creators, this advanced drone is a multi-role platform capable of performing both high-stakes surveillance and precision strikes. Technical specifications reveal that the Divyastra MK-1 boasts an impressive operational range of 500 kilometres, providing substantial reach for military missions. It offers a flight endurance of approximately five hours, ensuring prolonged presence over areas of interest without the immediate need for recovery.





A standout feature of the system is its AI-based targeting technology, which allows for heightened accuracy when engaging specific coordinates or threats.





The UAV can operate effectively at altitudes reaching 10,000 feet, keeping it clear of many ground-based obstacles while maintaining a clear vantage point. Furthermore, it possesses a payload capacity of roughly 15 kilograms, enabling the transport of essential sensors or integrated munitions.





Official spokespeople have highlighted that the Divyastra is notably more cost-effective than other competing alternatives currently available on the global market.





The founders attribute their rapid development pace to the robust and supportive ecosystem cultivated by the Uttar Pradesh state government. Specific initiatives, such as the dedicated Defence Corridor and various start-up-friendly policies, have been instrumental in their success.





Consequently, the firm has already begun the process of supplying these drones to the Indian Army after securing initial orders for the domestic forces.





Looking toward the future, HoverIT is currently engineering an even more formidable successor known as the Divyastra MK-2. This upcoming iteration is designed to have a massive striking range of 2,000 kilometres, vastly expanding its strategic utility.





The MK-2 version will also feature a significantly enhanced payload capacity of up to 80 kilograms, allowing for heavier equipment or larger ordnance. To facilitate this expansion, a brand-new manufacturing facility is being established within the UP Defence Corridor to meet growing demand. The official production target for this site has been set at 20 drones per month to ensure a steady supply chain.





Beyond the flagship Divyastra series, the company has diversified its portfolio with a variety of specialised UAVs tailored for specific defence applications. These include 'Aankh,' a dedicated platform optimised for surveillance, and 'Baaz,' a heavy-lift drone capable of carrying 20-kilogram payloads.





Their inventory also features specialised bomb-dropping drones and VTOL UAVs that eliminate the requirement for traditional runways.





The firm is further expanding its tactical range by developing decoy drones intended to deceive and confuse sophisticated enemy air defence systems.





Additionally, they are focusing on ISR drones to provide comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities for long-term monitoring. Through these innovations, the start-up is successfully building an exhaustive drone ecosystem that addresses surveillance, logistics, and offensive striking requirements.





Agencies







