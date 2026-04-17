India Condemns Attacks On Commercial Shipping, Calls For Safe Navigation In Strait of Hormuz At UN Debate
India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish P, voiced strong concerns over threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during a UN General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on “The Situation in the Middle East.”
He emphasised that maritime security is vital for India’s energy and economic interests, urging immediate restoration of safe navigation and restraint amid escalating tensions in the region.
Harish P deplored the targeting of commercial shipping, stressing that such attacks directly undermine India’s energy and economic security. He noted with particular concern that Indian nationals have been among the victims of the conflict, with lives of Indian seafarers lost aboard ships.
India condemned attacks on civilian maritime activity and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping, endangering innocent crew members, or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. The ambassador underscored the importance of strict adherence to international norms and laws governing maritime conduct.
He urged the international community to ensure safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, calling for compliance with international law and restoration of maritime security at the earliest opportunity.
Referring to the broader conflict in Iran and the Gulf region, Harish P highlighted India’s consistent position since the outbreak of hostilities on 28 February 2026. India has repeatedly expressed deep concern, urging all states to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise civilian safety.
India also called for sustained diplomatic engagement to address underlying issues, stressing the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and purposeful de-escalation of tensions. Harish P reaffirmed India’s stance on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, underlining that these principles must remain central to resolving the crisis.
India’s intervention comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and growing concerns over disruptions to global energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for international trade.
ANI
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