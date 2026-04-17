India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish P, voiced strong concerns over threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during a UN General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on “The Situation in the Middle East.”





He emphasised that maritime security is vital for India’s energy and economic interests, urging immediate restoration of safe navigation and restraint amid escalating tensions in the region.





Harish P deplored the targeting of commercial shipping, stressing that such attacks directly undermine India’s energy and economic security. He noted with particular concern that Indian nationals have been among the victims of the conflict, with lives of Indian seafarers lost aboard ships.





India condemned attacks on civilian maritime activity and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping, endangering innocent crew members, or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. The ambassador underscored the importance of strict adherence to international norms and laws governing maritime conduct.





He urged the international community to ensure safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, calling for compliance with international law and restoration of maritime security at the earliest opportunity.