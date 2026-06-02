



India has successfully tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from an airborne platform, achieving pinpoint accuracy and validating all mission objectives.





This indigenous weapon, capable of speeds up to Mach 5.5 and ranges of around 300 km, marks a major leap in India’s precision-strike capability and strengthens its self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the flight-tests of the RudraM-II missile on 2 June 2026. Released under extreme operational conditions, the missile followed its planned trajectory and struck its predefined target with remarkable precision.





Flight data captured by range instruments deployed at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, confirmed that all objectives were met, validating the missile’s critical subsystems and overall performance.









The RudraM-II has been indigenously developed by the Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI), which served as the nodal DRDO laboratory for the program. Other DRDO institutions such as the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), and ITR contributed significantly to the project.





The missile program also benefited from the involvement of Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPPs) and agencies including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA), the Missile System Quality Assurance Agency, and several industry partners, reflecting a broad collaborative effort across India’s defence ecosystem.





The RudraM-II is designed to be launched from fighter aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, operating at altitudes between 3 km and 15 km. It is capable of achieving speeds up to Mach 5.5, engaging targets at ranges of approximately 300 km, and carrying a 200-kg warhead.





These capabilities make it a formidable precision-strike weapon, able to neutralise high-value targets deep inside adversary territory with minimal collateral damage. Its performance under extreme release conditions demonstrates the robustness of its design and the maturity of India’s indigenous missile technology.





Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the IAF, defence public sector undertakings, industry partners, and all stakeholders involved in the program.





He emphasised that the successful trials highlight the growing maturity of India’s indigenous defence technologies and will contribute significantly to the country’s Atmanirbharta drive in advanced weapon systems.





The Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V. Kamat, also commended the teams for their achievement, noting that the RudraM-II represents a critical step forward in India’s strategic strike capabilities.





The successful demonstration of RudraM-II adds to India’s expanding portfolio of advanced indigenous weapons, complementing other recent developments such as hypersonic glide vehicles, scramjet engines, and MIRV-equipped ballistic missiles.





Together, these advancements are reshaping India’s defence posture, ensuring credible deterrence and enhancing its ability to respond to evolving security challenges in the region.





Agencies







