A Shtil medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) being launch by Vertical Launch System





The Indian Navy is exploring an ambitious concept known as Rearming by Drone (REARM‑D) at Sea, which envisions the use of multi‑rotor drones to reload surface‑to‑air missiles into vertical launch system cells onboard warships while at sea.





The Indian Navy has officially released a problem statement titled "Rearming by Drone (REARM-D) at Sea" initiative under the Defence India Start-Up Challenge 14, aiming to tackle the complex task of reloading Vertical Launch System cells at sea without returning to port.



This initiative reflects a forward‑looking approach to naval logistics, aiming to enhance operational endurance and reduce reliance on port facilities for replenishment of critical munitions.





The REARM‑D concept is centred on the deployment of robust, autonomous drones capable of lifting and precisely manoeuvring heavy missile canisters in challenging maritime conditions. These drones would be engineered to handle the weight and dimensions of surface‑to‑air missile reloads, ensuring safe transfer from supply vessels or onboard storage to the vertical launch system cells of frontline warships.





By adopting drone‑based rearming, the Indian Navy seeks to overcome one of the most complex logistical challenges in modern naval warfare: sustaining missile readiness during extended deployments.





Traditional methods of reloading vertical launch systems are cumbersome, requiring port facilities, cranes, and calm conditions.





The REARM‑D initiative aims to bypass these limitations, enabling warships to maintain combat readiness even in contested or remote waters.





The project also highlights the Navy’s increasing emphasis on unmanned systems as force multipliers. Multi‑rotor drones, with their ability to hover, stabilise, and deliver payloads with precision, are well‑suited for the delicate task of aligning missile canisters with vertical launch cells.





The specifications outlined for this multi‑rotor drone are ambitious: it must carry payloads exceeding 900 kg to handle missile canisters, sustain more than two hours of endurance, and likely employ a hybrid propulsion system with an internal combustion engine to withstand strong sea winds. Crucially, it must also demonstrate guided precision, hovering steadily to align and lower missiles into designated VLS cells using a winch system.

Their deployment would represent a significant leap in integrating unmanned technologies into core naval operations beyond surveillance and reconnaissance.





Operationalising REARM‑D would demand advances in drone endurance, payload capacity, and stabilisation systems to cope with the dynamic environment of the open sea. It would also require seamless integration with shipboard systems, ensuring that drones can operate safely around radar masts, antennas, and other superstructure elements.





The initiative underscores India’s drive to innovate in naval logistics and sustainment, aligning with broader trends in modern navies worldwide that are experimenting with unmanned solutions for resupply and maintenance.





If successful, REARM‑D could set a precedent for future naval operations, where drones play a pivotal role in sustaining missile‑armed fleets during prolonged missions.





The Indian Navy’s pursuit of drone‑based rearming reflects a strategic recognition that endurance and autonomy are as critical as firepower in modern maritime conflict. By reducing dependence on shore‑based infrastructure and enabling warships to reload at sea, REARM‑D could significantly enhance India’s ability to project power and maintain readiness across the Indo‑Pacific theatre.





Agencies







