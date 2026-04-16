



Agnikul Cosmos has marked a significant breakthrough in India’s private space sector with the successful hot-fire of its Agnite engine during a 77-second test sequence in Chennai.





This achievement confirms the repeatability and flight readiness of the country’s premier private rocket technology, moving it beyond the prototype stage into a reliable system prepared for orbital missions.





Operating from the IIT-Madras ecosystem, the start-up has demonstrated that home-grown hardware can meet the stringent standards required for spaceflight.





The Agnite engine is semi-cryogenic, meaning it uses a combination of liquid propellant and a super-cooled oxidiser. Specifically, it runs on a refined version of kerosene and liquid oxygen to generate the thrust necessary to escape Earth’s gravity.





Unlike conventional rocket engines, which are assembled from thousands of parts, Agnite is the first in the world to be 3D-printed as a single seamless unit. Built layer by layer from a digital blueprint using the high-strength superalloy Inconel, the design eliminates joints and welds, making the engine lighter and removing structural weak points that often cause failures in rockets.





The 77-second test sequence was crucial because it validated repeatability, the gold standard in aerospace engineering. The engine performed with identical efficiency, pressure, and temperature as in earlier trials, proving that it is not a one-off success but a dependable workhorse.





This consistency is what allows a start-up to transition from laboratory experiments to actual launchpad operations. The test also showcased the engine’s ability to throttle, meaning its power can be adjusted in real time, much like pressing the accelerator in a car.





This capability is vital for steering rockets and ensuring satellites are placed into precise orbits with zero margin for error.





With this milestone, Agnikul Cosmos is now on the verge of the debut flight of its Agnibaan rocket. Supported by expertise from both ISRO and NASA, the success of the Agnite engine demonstrates that Indian private innovation has matured into a sophisticated reality, capable of contributing meaningfully to the global space industry.





Agnikul Cosmos X Handle







