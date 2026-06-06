



India’s Project-76 marks a historic milestone as the country unveils the first look at its indigenously designed conventional submarine, the P-76 SSK, reported Sandeep Unnithan on his X handle.





This ambitious programme aims to deliver a fleet of advanced diesel-electric submarines with cutting-edge stealth, endurance, and strike capabilities, positioning India as a serious undersea power in the Indo-Pacific.





The P-76 submarine initiative represents India’s first fully indigenous design effort in conventional submarine construction. The Warship Design Bureau and the Defence Research and Development Organisation are spearheading the project, with Larsen & Toubro and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited expected to play major roles in production.





The program is structured to deliver 12 submarines, each weighing around 3,000 tonnes, with a high indigenous content estimated between 70% and 80%.





This marks a decisive step away from dependence on foreign OEMs and towards true self-reliance in undersea warfare.





The submarines will feature Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems, lithium-ion batteries, and pump-jet propulsion, ensuring extended underwater endurance and reduced acoustic signatures.





Advanced stealth technologies will make them harder to detect, while Vertical Launch Systems (VLS) will allow them to fire long-range cruise missiles, significantly enhancing India’s maritime strike capability.





Heavyweight torpedoes and integrated combat systems will further strengthen their lethality. These features collectively ensure that the P-76 boats will be among the most advanced conventional submarines in Asia.





The program timeline is ambitious. Technical design work is already underway, with approvals and contracts expected around 2028. Parallel production lines at MDL Mumbai and L&T Kattupalli are planned to compress delivery schedules, with prototype inductions targeted for 2034 and full fleet operationalisation by 2041.





If achieved, this would make Project-76 the fastest conventional submarine programme India has ever attempted, bridging the capability gap created by the retirement of ageing Kilo-class and Shishumar-class boats.





Strategically, the P-76 submarines will provide India with a credible deterrent against expanding Chinese and Pakistani submarine fleets. China currently operates over 65 submarines, while Pakistan is modernising its fleet with Chinese-origin boats.





India’s current force of 19 submarines is set to shrink as older vessels retire in the late 2030s, making Project-76 critical to maintaining parity and ensuring dominance in the Indian Ocean region. The programme also complements India’s nuclear-powered attack submarine initiative, Project-77, creating a balanced fleet of conventional and nuclear boats.





The unveiling of the P-76 design is not just a technological achievement but also a statement of intent. It signals India’s determination to achieve the long-pending goal of a 24-submarine fleet and to assert its maritime power in the Indo-Pacific.





By leveraging indigenous design, advanced propulsion, and parallel production, India is positioning itself to close its submarine capability gap and project sustained undersea power well into the 2040s.





Agencies







