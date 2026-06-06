



Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a strong defence of Moscow’s partnership with India, describing the relationship as “brotherly” and “trust-based” while rejecting external pressure from Washington.





Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, he praised India’s human capital and technological expertise, particularly in coding and software engineering, noting that Indian talent has achieved global recognition in these fields.





Putin emphasised that the India-Russia strategic alliance has become even more critical amid heightened volatility in global energy markets, driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and fears of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.





He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to introduce restrictions on personal car use and long-distance travel in response to the situation, highlighting that both Russian and Indian companies had made the right choice in pursuing close cooperation.





He explained that Russia is extending a helping hand by increasing supplies to the Indian market and Asia more broadly, while also sharing technological solutions.





In a firm declaration against external diplomatic pressures, Putin asserted that Moscow’s engagement with New Delhi remains insulated from shifting global political dynamics. He stressed that Russia would always honour its commitments to India, stating unequivocally, “Nobody can dictate terms to us, and nobody would even try to do so. We will always honour the commitments we make to our partners, especially partners like India.”





The Russian leader also highlighted the extensive defence and technological cooperation between the two nations, pointing out that a significant portion of India’s armed forces continues to rely on Russian-origin hardware.





He traced this tradition back to the Soviet era, underlining that the relationship is unique because it is built on mutual trust and extends beyond trade and commerce into joint research and development.





Putin commended Prime Minister Modi’s decisive leadership, warning that punitive measures aimed at India would ultimately backfire on those attempting to impose them.





He further acknowledged the progressive development of India-US relations, but stressed that New Delhi retains complete autonomy in making strategic choices aligned with its national interests.





He remarked that India is free to select the products it considers most advanced, most suitable, and offering the best value in terms of price and quality.





Putin’s remarks reinforce Russia’s determination to safeguard and expand its partnership with India despite external pressures.





His emphasis on trust, technological collaboration, and defence cooperation underscores the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship. At the same time, his recognition of India’s independent foreign policy highlights Moscow’s acceptance of New Delhi’s growing global stature and strategic autonomy.





ANI







