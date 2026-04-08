



The Indian Space Research Organisation is preparing to announce the launch date for the first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan programme, with ISRO Chairperson Dr V Narayanan confirming that the timeframe will be revealed shortly.





The mission, designated HLVM-3 G1/OM1, was initially scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 but has faced delays. The Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark‑3, stationed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will be employed for this crucial test flight.





Dr Narayanan explained that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives, ISRO is targeting three uncrewed missions before attempting a crewed flight. The first of these will serve as a comprehensive demonstration, covering aerodynamic characterisation of the human‑rated launch vehicle, orbital module mission operations, and the re‑entry and recovery of the crew module.





He emphasised the complexity of the human space flight program, noting that mission operations are highly critical and involve numerous challenges.





For the first time, ISRO is undertaking several new developments, including human‑rating the launch vehicle, integrating a crew escape system, and establishing an environmental control safety system. The effort also requires seamless interfacing between human beings, machines, and software.





Dr Narayanan highlighted that the Gaganyaan programme is a national endeavour, with multiple laboratories contributing to essential activities.





He stressed that the scope of work is vast and unprecedented, underscoring the importance of collaboration across institutions to achieve success in India’s first human space flight mission.





Agencies







