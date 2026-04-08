Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has officially accelerated Uttar Pradesh's journey toward becoming a premier hub for defence manufacturing by handing over the land allotment letter for 75 hectares to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





This significant allocation within the Chitrakoot node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor was presented to Manoj Jain, the Chairman and Managing Director of BEL.





The initiative is designed to solidify the state’s reputation as a reliable player in the defence sector while simultaneously driving industrial and economic growth across the Bundelkhand region.





The Chitrakoot node has been identified as a strategic location in central India, benefiting from superior geographical suitability and excellent logistics connectivity. Officials believe this node is destined to become a primary engine for high-technology industrial development, investment, and job creation.





By establishing this presence, the state aims to blend its rich cultural and spiritual heritage with a modern identity rooted in sophisticated engineering and national security infrastructure.





Under this new project, BEL is set to invest approximately ₹562.5 crore to build a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to producing advanced radar and air defence systems. Beyond simply boosting high-tech production, the unit is expected to expand the state's overall technical capabilities and industrial efficiency.





The project is projected to create more than 300 direct jobs, alongside a substantial number of indirect employment opportunities in allied and ancillary sectors, providing a vital lifeline for local youth.





The Chief Minister highlighted that the presence of such a high-technology unit will offer quality employment locally, which should significantly curb the need for migration to other regions. It is also expected to foster an institutional environment for research, innovation, and the development of a skilled workforce.





This move is seen as a foundational step toward the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) mission, as it strengthens indigenous production capacities and lessens the country's reliance on foreign imports.





Furthermore, the project is anticipated to act as a catalyst for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other ancillary industries. By encouraging advanced technological collaboration and knowledge transfer, the government hopes to create an integrated and modern industrial ecosystem.





Ultimately, the goal is to ensure balanced and inclusive development, creating a synergy where the traditional history of Chitrakoot meets the cutting-edge progress of the Indian defence industry.