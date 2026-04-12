



Iran has officially declared that the deadlock in the Islamabad-based peace talks was caused by the "unreasonable demands" of the United States.





Following an intensive 21-hour negotiation period, the Iranian delegation stated that, despite their own numerous initiatives aimed at protecting their national interests, the American position ultimately blocked any significant progress.





This led to the conclusion of the session without a formal resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.





The Iranian foreign ministry has since tempered expectations, noting that an agreement was never likely to be finalised in a single sitting. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei clarified that no one within the delegation anticipated an immediate breakthrough. He further expressed Tehran’s confidence that diplomatic contact would persist through Pakistan and other regional allies.





Reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency suggest that the United States attempted to secure concessions that it had failed to achieve on the battlefield.





These reportedly included demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime corridor for 20 per cent of the world's oil—and the extraction of nuclear materials from Iranian territory.





The American perspective, provided by Vice President JD Vance, painted a different picture. Leading the US delegation, Vance announced that they were departing Pakistan after presenting their "final and best offer." He emphasised that the burden was now on Tehran to decide whether to accept the terms, which centred on a firm commitment that Iran would neither build nuclear weapons nor possess the infrastructure to develop them rapidly.





Vance characterised the lack of an agreement as "bad news for Iran" more so than for the United States, asserting that the American "red lines" remained non-negotiable. He confirmed that he had consulted with President Donald Trump multiple times during the proceedings, highlighting the gravity of what was the first direct meeting between the two nations in over a decade and the highest-level contact since 1979.





The American team included high-profile figures such as special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while the 71-member Iranian side was led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.





In a significant departure from standard diplomatic practice, the two sides engaged in direct face-to-face dialogue alongside Pakistani officials, rather than relying on the traditional method of shuttle diplomacy through intermediaries.





The backdrop to these failed negotiations is the devastating regional war that erupted on 28 February, triggered by American and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking officials.





Iran retaliated with strikes against Israel and US bases in the Gulf, leading to a cycle of violence that persisted until President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire this past Tuesday. To date, the conflict has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives across the Middle East.





Agencies







