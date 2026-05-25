



India has finalised the Letter of Request (LoR) for the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets, marking a decisive step in its largest-ever fighter procurement program, reported The Print.





The document will be sent to France within weeks, with contract signing targeted by the end of 2026. Around 90 jets will be built in India, making this the first Rafale production line outside France.





India has prepared the LoR after nearly two decades of deliberation over modern fighter acquisitions. The LoR is a formal government-to-government document under the Intergovernmental Agreement route, specifying the required capabilities, quantities and technical parameters.





Once France responds with details on price, availability and logistical support, India will issue the Request for Proposal (RFP).





The Defence Acquisition Council had cleared the proposal three months earlier, and the Cabinet Committee on Security will need to approve the final contract before signing.





The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafales, while the Navy is set to induct 26 Rafale-M aircraft for carrier operations.





The addition of 114 Rafales will significantly reduce logistical and training costs by consolidating fleets. Nearly 50 per cent of the new aircraft will feature indigenous content, with around 90 jets manufactured in India through partnerships between Dassault Aviation and Indian firms such as TATA Advanced Systems, Mahindra and the Adani Group. Hyderabad and Nagpur are emerging as potential hubs for assembly lines, with TATA already producing fuselage sections in Hyderabad.





India has been negotiating for access to Interface Control Documents (ICDs), which are technical blueprints enabling integration of indigenous weapons like the Astra missile and BrahMos-NG.





While full access to source codes is unlikely, ICDs would provide operational sovereignty without exposing French proprietary technologies. This balance is critical as India seeks to avoid dependence on foreign-certified weapons.





The timeline is ambitious. Deliveries are expected to begin around 2030 if the contract is signed by late 2026 or early 2027.





The program is valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, making it one of the largest fighter jet acquisitions globally. It is also strategically vital, as the IAF currently operates only 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.





The Rafales will bridge this gap until indigenous projects such as the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) mature.





The AMCA is not expected to enter service before 2035, and planners are considering interim procurement of a fifth-generation fighter, with Russia offering details of its Su-57.





The urgency stems from regional developments. China has expanded its fleet with stealth fighters like the J‑20 and J‑35, while Pakistan is expected to induct the J‑35. India’s older MiG fleets are retiring, and delays in TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 programs have compounded the shortfall. The Rafale expansion is therefore seen as the fastest route to restoring parity in a two-front scenario.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will visit France early next month, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in June, signalling high-level political commitment to the deal.





The government aims to conclude commercial negotiations swiftly, with CCS approval paving the way for contract signing by year-end. If successful, India will become the first country outside France to produce Rafale fighters domestically, boosting aerospace manufacturing, defence supply chains and skilled employment.





Agencies







