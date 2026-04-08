



The Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has issued a robust warning to Pakistan following provocative comments made by his counterpart in Islamabad.





During an address in Barrackpore, Singh cautioned that if Pakistan were to cast an eye toward Bengal, "only God knows" how many fragments the nation would be partitioned into.





This forceful retort serves as a direct response to recent threats regarding potential strikes on Indian territory.





Singh’s remarks were specifically aimed at Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, who reportedly claimed on Saturday that Islamabad would retaliate by targeting Kolkata in the event of any future military misadventure by India. Singh advised Asif against making such inflammatory statements, reminding the Pakistani leadership of the historical precedent set fifty-five years ago.





The Defence Minister alluded to the 1971 conflict, noting that Pakistan had already suffered significant consequences when the country was split into two parts, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. He suggested that a similar provocation regarding Bengal today could result in an even more fractured state, the scale of which remains known only to the divine.





The exchange has also ignited a domestic political firestorm within India. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the central government’s initial response during a public gathering.





Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of remaining silent in the face of external aggression, suggesting they were too preoccupied with election campaigning to defend India’s sovereignty.





The TMC leader further challenged the courage of the Union leadership, labelling their perceived hesitation as "gutless." He questioned whether the Prime Minister or the Home Minister possessed the resolve to condemn the threat against Kolkata or to empower the Indian Armed Forces and BSF to reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the chorus of criticism, questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on the matter. The internal political friction highlights a divide over how best to address threats to West Bengal, even as Rajnath Singh maintains that any external eye cast upon the state would lead to Pakistan's further disintegration.





ANI







