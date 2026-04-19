



Recent reporting indicates that senior US intelligence circles are viewing Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, as a potential “red flag” in Washington’s backchannel diplomacy with Tehran.





Confidential assessments circulating within American security agencies describe him as a possible liability, despite his central role in trying to broker quiet negotiations between the United States and Iran.





Intelligence officials are said to worry that Munir’s layered relationships with key Iranian figures could complicate, rather than clarify, American calculations in an already volatile region.





A major concern stems from Munir’s alleged past links with top echelons of the Iranian military establishment, including the late Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, such as Hossein Salami.





According to retired Pakistani officers interviewed by US media, these are not merely professional contacts but longstanding and, in some cases, personal relationships.





Such ties are now under close scrutiny, particularly at a time when Pakistan is positioning itself as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran amid fresh escalatory pressures in West Asia.





The discomfort in certain US intelligence quarters is amplified by the fact that Munir is simultaneously acting as a mediator between a historically adversarial superpower and its long‑standing antagonist while maintaining these historical affinities with Iran.





Analysts argue that his dual‑hat role could create ambiguity over loyalties, with the risk that private messaging he conveys to Washington may be calibrated to align with Iranian interests more than Western ones. This has led to internal debates within the US national‑security bureaucracy about whether relying on him as a back‑channel conduit is prudent or strategically risky.





Further shaking American confidence, some analysts point to Pakistan’s broader record in the arena of great‑power diplomacy, particularly during the Afghanistan era, when Islamabad was widely criticised as a “perfidious ally.”





That label, often applied by former US officials, refers to Pakistan’s alleged pattern of accepting American aid and intelligence support while continuing to support militant groups and pursue autonomous regional strategies that did not always align with Washington’s goals.





Recalling this history, sceptics now warn that Pakistan’s military establishment, under Munir, may be using the US‑Iran channel to advance its own leverage rather than to serve as a truly neutral broker.





Despite these warnings, President Donald Trump has publicly placed considerable trust in General Munir, even referring to him as his “favourite field marshal.” Trump’s confidence appears to have been solidified during a tense India‑Pakistan crisis in May 2025, when Munir was credited with helping to de‑escalate hostilities and avert a wider conflict.





Since then, the US President has leaned on the Pakistani Army Chief to facilitate informal communications between Trump’s inner circle—reportedly including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff—and Tehran, using Pakistan as a discreet venue for talks that might otherwise be politically toxic in Washington or in the Islamic Republic.





Iran’s own posture, however, has remained cautious and at times openly sceptical, even as Islamabad tries to project momentum. After a high‑level visit by Munir to Tehran, Iranian officials underlined that further negotiations with the United States would require a clear framework and concrete commitments, not just goodwill gestures.





Tehran’s insistence on preconditions has suggested that Munir’s mediation, while tactically useful for creating a diplomatic space, has not yet fundamentally altered the underlying mistrust between Washington and the Iranian leadership.





Experts argue that the growing prominence of General Munir in US‑Iran diplomacy reflects a deeper structural reality: Pakistan’s foreign policy is increasingly driven by the military establishment rather than by its civilian government.





This shift has complicated Pakistan’s ability to appear as a dispassionate third party, because the army’s own strategic priorities—balancing relations with China, managing tensions with India, and preserving influence in Afghanistan and the wider region—often diverge from Washington’s narrower focus on containing Iran.





As a result, even when Munir helps arrange talks or quiet messages, American interlocutors remain wary of what broader game he might be playing behind the scenes.





In this context, the “red flag” label attached to Asim Munir captures less a personal failing than a broader discomfort with using a key figure in a historically unreliable alliance structure as the linchpin of sensitive negotiations with Iran.





Intelligence officials caution that, while his relationships might give him rare access inside Tehran’s corridors of power, they also raise questions about whether he can be fully trusted to transmit US positions without distortion or self‑serving spin.





At the same time, Trump’s continued reliance on Munir underlines the limited options available to Washington, leaving American policymakers caught between the risks of his connections and the pragmatic necessity of working through whatever channels currently exist to avert a wider regional conflagration.





Agencies







