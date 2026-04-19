



India’s Ministry of External Affairs engaged in discussions with Iran’s Ambassador following a firing incident involving an Indian ship near the Strait of Hormuz. Officials sought firm assurances on safe passage for merchant vessels navigating the strategically vital waterway.





The meeting came after an Indian vessel came under fire despite prior coordination with Iranian authorities.





Sources revealed that India had shared a list of 21 ships with Iran in advance, signalling its intent to ensure coordinated and secure movement through the Strait. Despite this prior submission, one vessel was fired upon and forced to return. The Iranian Ambassador told the Indian side that the incident was “not intentional” and attributed it to a communication gap.





Indian officials pressed the Ambassador to communicate with headquarters and provide assurance that ships would be allowed to pass freely before clearance is granted for transit. The request for pre-clearance assurance was aimed at ensuring centralised authorisation and identification of vessels before transit, particularly in light of the firing incident.





Sources indicated that the prior sharing of the 21-ship movement list demonstrated intent to coordinate on the Iranian side, but the incident pointed to a possible breakdown at the tactical execution level, potentially involving local units of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.





Indian officials also acknowledged Iran’s earlier cooperation in facilitating the safe passage of ships that had previously transited through the Strait of Hormuz.





However, CNN-News18 had earlier reported that there was general small arms firing in the area when two Indian vessels near the narrow stretch of the Strait were affected by stray bullets.





Sources clarified that the vessels were not specifically targeted but sustained minor damage, with one bridge window on each ship impacted. No injuries were reported, and there was no additional structural damage.





Amid these tensions, Iran has stated that the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its “previous state” of strict military control, citing ongoing tensions related to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iranian authorities emphasised that the strategic waterway remains under the management of the country’s armed forces, even after earlier indications that limited commercial passage could resume following negotiations.





Tensions have persisted amid the continuing maritime blockade imposed by the United States, contributing to a complex operational environment in and around the Strait.





Sources said the latest incident reflects the challenges involved in ensuring seamless tactical coordination in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors.





Officials indicated that India’s emphasis on advance clearance from central Iranian authorities is aimed at preventing ambiguity at the operational level and ensuring merchant vessels are able to transit without disruption.





The Indian side reiterated the importance of ensuring predictable and secure movement of commercial shipping through the Strait, which remains a critical route for global trade and energy supplies.





Agencies







