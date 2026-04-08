



Dalal Street witnessed a euphoric rally on April 8, with benchmark indices surging to fresh highs as geopolitical tensions eased. The Sensex skyrocketed by 2,946 points, closing at 77,562.90, a gain of nearly 4 percent, while the Nifty advanced 874 points to settle just shy of the 24,000 mark at 23,997.35.





This sharp rebound reflected investor relief after missile-related concerns subsided, triggering broad-based buying across sectors.





Banking, IT, and Energy stocks led the charge, with heavyweight counters fuelling the rally. Market sentiment was buoyed by expectations of stability returning to global trade and capital flows, alongside optimism about India’s domestic growth trajectory.





Earlier, a dramatic turn in global geopolitics unfolded as the United States and Iran agreed to a two‑week ceasefire, narrowly avoiding a confrontation that threatened to spiral into a wider conflict. The announcement came just hours before President Donald Trump’s ultimatum for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, or face what he starkly warned would be the destruction of its “whole civilization.”





The ceasefire marks a temporary pause in hostilities, offering a window for diplomacy to take root in one of the world’s most volatile regions. For markets and energy security, the truce is significant: the Strait of Hormuz handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade, and any disruption would have sent shockwaves through economies worldwide.





Strategically, this agreement underscores both the fragility and urgency of U.S.–Iran relations. While the truce may ease immediate tensions, its short duration highlights the uncertainty ahead. Much will depend on whether both sides use this period to negotiate lasting arrangements or simply regroup for renewed confrontation once the deadline lapses.





Agencies







