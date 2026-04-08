



As India advances significant reforms in joint military structures and accelerates its indigenous capability development, the Kalam & Kavach 3.0 conclave is set to return on 14 May 2026.

Held at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, this event brings together the nation’s top military leadership, policymakers, and defence industry stakeholders.

The upcoming edition arrives as India quickens the pace of theatre command reforms, expands domestic manufacturing, and strengthens its strategic posture within an increasingly complex regional security environment.





With integrated theatre commands, indigenisation targets, and next-generation capability development high on the national agenda, the conclave is positioned at the vital intersection of doctrine, policy, and industrial capacity building.





The scheduled presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the Service Chiefs, underscores the strategic weight of the event. They will be joined by the Secretary (Defence Production), the Chairman of DRDO, and senior Ministry of Defence officials, reinforcing the platform’s relevance during this period of structural shifts in India’s security architecture.





This year, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and BHISHM have joined as Knowledge Partners, a move that strengthens the policy depth and strategic direction of the platform. Their association signals a deliberate effort to anchor discussions in operational realities and long-term capability planning.





This is particularly crucial as India advances joint operational doctrines and seeks a seamless integration across the various branches of the armed forces.





The 2026 edition is anchored around the theme “Weaponizing JAI through I2,” which focuses on operationalising Jointness, Atmanirbharta (Self-reliance), and Innovation through Indigenisation and International Collaboration.





This framing reflects a clear recognition that India’s defence preparedness must rest upon a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem. To be successful, this ecosystem must remain globally competitive, technologically advanced, and interoperable with the nation's trusted international partners.





The conclave will also see significant participation from leading defence manufacturers and emerging technology innovators, highlighting the growing role of private industry in strengthening sovereign capability.





Organisations such as SMPP Limited, GalaxEye, and Big Bang Boom Solutions are among those supporting the platform. These entities represent critical advancements in protection systems, space-based intelligence, and next-generation defence technologies, contributing to a sector where projects are often valued in the thousands of crores of ₹.





Now in its third edition, Kalam & Kavach has evolved beyond a simple convening forum into a strategic dialogue platform that aligns operational leadership with policy priorities and industrial innovation. At a time when geopolitical volatility, supply chain realignments, and emerging technologies are redefining the nature of warfare, the 2026 conclave aims to shape actionable pathways for India’s defence and national security ecosystem.





By bringing together decision-makers across the government, the armed forces, think tanks, and private industry, Kalam & Kavach 3.0 seeks to do more than merely deliberate on the future of India’s defence. It aims to actively help define it. While the cost of modernising such a vast force involves budgets reaching trillions of ₹, the focus remains on ensuring every rupee spent fosters a more secure and self-reliant nation.





Agencies







