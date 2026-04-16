



Tembo Global Industries has announced that its subsidiary, Tembo Classic Engineering Private Limited, has received a licence from the Ministry of Home Affairs to manufacture ammunition of various calibres, reported ETManufacturing.





The company stated that this approval enables the subsidiary to undertake manufacturing activities in accordance with applicable regulations, marking a significant step in its expansion into the defence and security manufacturing sector.





The licence is expected to allow Tembo Classic Engineering to commence commercial production as scheduled. Previously known as Tembo Defence Products Private Limited, the subsidiary will now focus on ammunition manufacturing, which the parent company believes will contribute to its long-term business plans.





Tembo Global Industries emphasised that the move opens up opportunities in both domestic and export markets. The company highlighted that this development aligns with government initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector.





By entering defence manufacturing, Tembo Global Industries aims to diversify its operations and position itself strategically within a sector that offers significant growth potential. The company reiterated that the licence supports its broader ambitions of tapping into new markets while contributing to national security objectives.





ET Manufacturing







