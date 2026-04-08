



The Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr Samir V Kamat, has highlighted a significant bottleneck in India’s military advancement: the temporal gap between material innovation and system design.





Speaking at a defence seminar in New Delhi on Tuesday, the DRDO chief noted that while the cycle for developing new systems is shrinking rapidly, the material development cycle still languishes between 10 and 15 years.





This discrepancy poses a mounting challenge, as the introduction of next-generation weapons, sensors, and platforms is fundamentally dependent on the evolution of the materials that enable them.





Dr Kamat emphasised that materials are the primary enablers of modern military capability. He cautioned that if India seeks performance levels beyond its current inventory, it must develop the underlying material science domestically. Relying on foreign nations for such technology is, in his view, a flawed strategy.





He explained that international partners typically only share technology after they have integrated it into their own systems and moved on to superior generations. Therefore, for India to achieve true "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) and become a global technology leader, material science must be treated as a priority focus area.





The challenges within this sector are multifaceted, ranging from initial investment to the difficulties of industrial scalability. The DRDO chief pointed out that in sectors like drone technology, systems change every couple of years, yet the materials they rely on take over a decade to mature.





To bridge this divide, the materials community is now turning to integrated computational materials engineering, alongside artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. Dr Kamat expressed optimism that these digital interventions could successfully shrink the material development timeline within the next five to ten years.





Once a material is successfully developed, the subsequent hurdle is manufacturing—specifically, converting these materials into usable product forms. While India has achieved a level of self-sufficiency in naval engineering, particularly regarding ship and submarine hulls, other areas remain vulnerable.





Dr Kamat specifically identified the supply chain for critical raw materials as a strategic weakness. He noted that while India possesses the technology to create magnets, it lacks the necessary rare earth metals, a market where China currently maintains a near-total global dominance.





This dependency extends to other vital resources like tungsten. Although India has the technical expertise to manufacture tungsten heavy alloys, it remains heavily reliant on imports for the raw metal itself.





Dr Kamat clarified that these resources are present within India, but the nation has historically neglected extraction technologies and comprehensive exploration. He called for a holistic approach to address these gaps, suggesting that the government’s focus on self-reliance will eventually provide the necessary roadmap to secure these supply chains.





Air Marshal Yalla Umesh of the IAF’s Maintenance Command echoed these sentiments, stressing that the high-performance requirements of military aviation demand exceptional reliability. He remarked that geopolitical shifts and the commercial interests of foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) often force India to seek independent sustenance solutions.





He noted that the work done at base repair depots is already proving crucial in maintaining the air force's war-waging potential amidst these external pressures.





Contributing to the discussion, Air Vice Marshal A K Gangopadhyay described advanced materials as "fundamental and not ornamental" to future aerospace. He used a cinematic metaphor, stating that in the future of flight, materials are not merely supporting actors but the entities that "decide the plot."





While acknowledging India’s "islands of excellence," he warned against complacency, noting that the unforgiving nature of aerospace "punishes self-congratulation." He urged all stakeholders to move beyond isolated successes toward a comprehensive, national "ocean of capabilities."





PTI







