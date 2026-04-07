



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the death of Major General Majid Khademi, the head of its intelligence organisation, following what Tehran has described as a "criminal terrorist attack" by American and Zionist forces.





The state-linked media announcement, made early on Monday, characterised the powerful and highly educated official as a martyr who was killed at dawn. While Iranian reports remained sparse on the specific logistics of the strike, the event marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and its adversaries.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the social media platform X to formally claim responsibility for the operation, describing it as a decisive strike against a central arm of the Iranian regime.





Netanyahu noted that Khademi had only recently assumed his leadership role following the elimination of his predecessor. The Prime Minister further revealed that the operation also successfully targeted Asghar Bakri, the commander of Unit 840 in the Quds Force, an individual allegedly responsible for directing global attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets.





Netanyahu’s statement underscored a policy of uncompromising force, asserting that those who build the "Iranian axis of evil" or direct terror against the State of Israel will be reached regardless of their position.





He emphasised that the Israeli military is acting with determination across all fronts to remove threats and achieve its ultimate war objectives.





This double blow to the IRGC leadership adds immense pressure to the Iranian security apparatus during an already volatile period for the region.





The timing of these assassinations is particularly sensitive as it coincides with the emergence of a proposed peace framework aimed at halting the current hostilities. According to sources familiar with the matter, a plan coordinated by Pakistan has been exchanged between Tehran and Washington.





This proposal, which could have taken effect as early as Monday, outlines a two-stage de-escalation process starting with an immediate ceasefire and leading towards a more comprehensive agreement.





A critical component of this diplomatic effort is the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies that has been severely impacted by the war. The framework requires all elements to be agreed upon within the day, with the initial understanding to be formalised via an electronic memorandum of understanding through Pakistan. At present, Pakistan is serving as the sole intermediary and communication channel between the two warring nations.





In a parallel report from Axios, it has been suggested that the United States, Iran, and regional mediators are exploring a specific 45-day ceasefire. This would function as the first phase of a broader arrangement intended to secure a permanent end to the conflict.





Despite the momentum of these diplomatic deliberations, the targeted killing of such high-ranking Iranian officials creates a precarious environment for the success of any immediate truce.





Agencies







