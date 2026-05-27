



Adani Defence & Aerospace, working closely with DRDO under India’s PPP-led defence model, has delivered major breakthroughs in next-generation missile systems, precision-strike weapons, and counter-drone technologies.





These achievements reinforce sovereign defence capability and accelerate India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Adani Defence & Aerospace, in partnership with @DRDO_India, contributed to major breakthroughs under India’s #PPP-led defence model. From next-generation missiles to precision-strike weapons, the trials strengthen sovereign defence capability under #AatmanirbharBharat #DRDO pic.twitter.com/veYZWEfum4 — Adani Defence and Aerospace (@AdaniDefence) May 26, 2026





India’s defence ecosystem has seen a remarkable transformation through the partnership between Adani Defence & Aerospace and DRDO. This collaboration has produced several cutting-edge systems, including the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR), indigenous glide weapon kits, and advanced counter-drone platforms. Each of these developments reflects the strength of the public-private partnership model, which has become central to India’s defence modernisation strategy.





The NASM-SR missile represents a landmark achievement as India’s first indigenous air-launched anti-ship missile. Designed for deployment from naval helicopters, it incorporates fire-and-forget capability, sea-skimming attack profiles, and two-way data link retargeting.





In April 2026, the Indian Navy successfully conducted a salvo launch of NASM-SR over the Bay of Bengal, demonstrating waterline hit capability, indigenous navigation systems, and advanced avionics. This trial marked a significant leap in India’s maritime strike capability, reducing reliance on imported systems and strengthening naval deterrence.





Complementing this, Adani Defence and DRDO have advanced the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) glide weapon kit. This indigenous system expands precision-strike ability by enabling aircraft to deliver guided munitions at extended ranges with high accuracy.





The glide kit enhances operational flexibility, allowing the Indian Air Force to conduct precision strikes against fortified positions while minimising collateral damage. Its successful trials underscore India’s growing competence in precision-guided weaponry.





Another critical achievement is the unveiling of India’s Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025. Developed under DRDO’s Transfer of Technology framework, this system integrates advanced radar, electro-optical sensors, jammers, and a high-energy laser for drone neutralisation.





Mounted on a mobile 4x4 platform, it provides agility and rapid response against asymmetric aerial threats. With drones increasingly used in reconnaissance and offensive roles, this system ensures robust protection for India’s defence infrastructure.





The ULPGM-V3 missile program further highlights the depth of this partnership. Developed by DRDO with production support from Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence Systems, the UAV-launched precision-guided missile has cleared final trials in both air-to-ground and air-to-air roles.





Its dual capability allows UAVs to engage tanks and armoured targets as well as drones and helicopters. The trials validated a fully indigenous supply chain, involving MSMEs and industry partners, ready for serial production. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed this as a strategic milestone towards Aatmanirbharta in Defence.





Together, these breakthroughs demonstrate the success of India’s PPP-led defence model. By combining DRDO’s research expertise with private sector innovation and production capacity, India has accelerated the development of indigenous systems across domains—maritime, aerial, and asymmetric warfare.





This approach not only strengthens sovereign defence capability but also positions India as a globally competitive exporter of advanced military technologies.





The achievements of Adani Defence & Aerospace in partnership with DRDO mark a decisive step in India’s journey towards self-reliance. From missiles to counter-drone systems, these innovations provide the armed forces with versatile tools for modern warfare, ensuring strategic autonomy and resilience in the face of evolving threats.





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