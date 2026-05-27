The Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi brought together representatives from Australia, India, Japan and the United States, with the grouping issuing a joint statement that voiced serious concern over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea.





The ministers reiterated their strong opposition to destabilising or unilateral actions, particularly those involving force or coercion, which threaten peace and stability in the region.





They highlighted interference with offshore resource development, obstruction of freedom of navigation and overflight, and unsafe manoeuvres by military aircraft, coast guard and maritime militia vessels.





Specific mention was made of the use of water cannons, flares, ramming and blocking actions, as well as the militarisation of disputed features, all of which were described as deeply troubling.





China responded firmly to the statement, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasising that Beijing opposes the creation of “exclusive groupings” and “bloc confrontation.” She reiterated that cooperation between countries should contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity, rather than target any third party.





China has consistently voiced its opposition to the Quad, framing it as divisive and counterproductive to regional harmony.





At a special briefing following the meeting, India’s Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary Nagaraj Naidu underlined that the Quad has evolved over the years with a focus on practical and development-oriented projects.





He stressed that the grouping’s existence was not tied to any particular geography’s concerns, recalling that the Quad first came together in 2004. He pointed to the Quad’s coordinated response during the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine delivery initiatives, as evidence of its practical orientation.





Naidu also highlighted ongoing developmental projects beyond the Indo-Pacific, such as off-grid solar initiatives in East Africa and new work in Fiji, countering perceptions that the Quad is narrowly focused or confrontational.





The Quad’s joint statement reaffirmed its commitment to trusted and resilient infrastructure, announcing plans to collaborate with the Government of Fiji on port infrastructure and related activities. This follows the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership Conference hosted by India in October 2025.





Naidu emphasised that the grouping’s activities remain transparent, with all documents and fact sheets publicly available, underscoring the Quad’s intent to enlarge the scope of its developmental agenda.





The Quad has steadily expanded cooperation in diverse areas including maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure, health security and climate resilience.





Its leaders continue to stress that the grouping is about delivering tangible outcomes and practical projects, rather than targeting any single country. The latest meeting reinforced this narrative, even as concerns about China’s actions in contested waters remain central to the Quad’s security agenda.





ANI







