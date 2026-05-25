



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has cleared the ULPGM-V3 missile for mass production following the successful conclusion of its final deliverable configuration trials at the Kurnool test range in Andhra Pradesh.





These trials validated the missile’s performance in both air-to-ground and air-to-air roles, demonstrating its readiness for induction into service. Operated through an integrated Ground Control System, the missile showcased rapid deployment and precision strike capabilities, confirming operational maturity.





The ULPGM-V3 has been built entirely within India’s defence ecosystem, with extensive participation from MSMEs and private industries. Production responsibilities will be shared between Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, ensuring that the missile is manufactured through a fully indigenous supply chain. This achievement underscores India’s growing ability to produce advanced weaponry at scale without reliance on foreign systems.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the success as a strategic milestone for ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence, highlighting its role in strengthening national security and reducing dependence on imports.





Officials emphasised the missile’s dual capability: in air-to-ground mode, it demonstrated anti-tank strike effectiveness against hardened targets, while in air-to-air mode, it proved capable of countering drones, helicopters and other airborne threats. This versatility makes the ULPGM-V3 a force multiplier for unmanned aerial platforms.





The missile was first showcased at Aero India 2025 under the designation ULM-ER. It features a lightweight 12.5 kg design, a dual-thrust solid motor, and modular warhead options tailored for anti-armour, bunker-busting, and high-lethality fragmentation roles.





Equipped with a passive homing system and imaging infrared seeker, it enables fire-and-forget targeting both day and night. Operational ranges extend up to 4 kilometres during daytime and 2.5 kilometres at night, offering flexibility across combat scenarios. Integration with UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies was used during trials, with potential expansion to longer-range platforms in future.





With trials confirming a mature domestic production capability, the ULPGM-V3 is poised for rapid induction into India’s armed forces. Future scenarios may include scaling production to meet operational requirements, exploring export opportunities to friendly nations, and integrating the missile with advanced UAV platforms for extended range and endurance.





While operational feedback from initial deployments could prompt refinements, current readiness suggests minimal delay before fielding.





The ULPGM-V3 represents a decisive step in India’s journey towards defence self-reliance. Its successful trials and clearance for mass production highlight the robustness of the indigenous defence ecosystem, the collaborative effort across DRDO laboratories and industry partners, and the strategic importance of equipping unmanned aerial platforms with versatile precision-guided munitions.





Curated By IDN







