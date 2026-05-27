



India is negotiating with Russia to acquire five additional S-400 Triumf air defence regiments after the system’s decisive role in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan announced RT India.





Deliveries of the original five units are back on track, with the fourth expected this month and the fifth by November, while talks for new batches are already underway.





India is in advanced discussions with Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) to expand its S-400 inventory. Moscow confirmed that negotiations are ongoing following the system’s combat success during Operation Sindoor, where it was deployed to neutralise hostile aerial threats and safeguard critical Indian air bases and cities.





Russian broadcaster RT India highlighted that the S-400 had “proved itself” in live combat, prompting India to look beyond the five regimental sets ordered under the 2018 agreement worth 5.4 billion dollars.





Reports indicate that India’s Defence Acquisition Council has already approved plans to procure five more regimental systems. This expansion would potentially double India’s S-400 strength to ten regiments, significantly enhancing its layered air defence shield against both Pakistan and China.





The first three systems were delivered by 2023 and deployed along India’s western and northern borders. However, deliveries of the remaining two were delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





FSVTS chief Dmitry Shugayev recently confirmed that the schedule has stabilised, with the fourth system arriving this month and the fifth expected in November.





Known domestically as “Sudarshan Chakra,” the S-400 system played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor. It intercepted multiple aerial threats, including hostile fighters and missiles, while forcing adversary support aircraft to retreat deeper into their own territory.





The system’s ability to track and engage multiple targets simultaneously across ranges up to 400 kilometres has made it one of the most advanced long-range air defence platforms globally. Its deployment provided India with a credible deterrent and operational edge during the conflict.





India is also working to integrate the S-400 with indigenous systems under Project Kusha, officially termed the Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS). This integration, managed through the Indian Air Command and Control System (IACCS), aims to create a nationwide missile defence shield. The network will enable coordinated “buddy firing” and seamless data sharing between imported and indigenous platforms, ensuring strategic autonomy while maximising operational efficiency.





Alongside the S-400 negotiations, India is progressing with a major defence deal with France for 114 Dassault Rafale fighter jets. The Letter of Request has been finalised and is expected to be sent to France shortly.





Valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, the deal envisages nearly 90 aircraft being manufactured in India under the Make-in-India program, with the remaining 24 delivered directly from France in fly-away condition. Officials have stated that indigenous content in the Rafale fleet will reach nearly 50 per cent, strengthening India’s aerospace industry and self-reliance.





The twin developments highlight India’s strategy of combining imported high-end systems with indigenous technologies to build a robust, multi-layered defence architecture. The expansion of the S-400 fleet and the Rafale acquisition are expected to significantly bolster India’s deterrence posture and operational readiness in the face of regional threats.





Agencies







